Top 10 Technologies in Health & Wellness 2018: Disruptive Technologies Transforming the Global Healthcare Landscape

Top 10 Health and Wellness Technologies research delivers cutting-edge insights about the 10 most valuable and disruptive technologies poised to impact global healthcare industry in the next 18 months.

The chosen 10 technologies have the highest innovation index and were selected using a proprietary methodology based on several criteria, such as industry adoption, IP activity, funding, and market potential among others. These hottest technologies pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products, and drive commercial growth.

This comprehensive research offers strategic guidance and actionable ideas to executives in innovation-focused organizations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Health & Wellness Technologies: Research Scope

1.2 Technology Selection Methodology

1.3 What's Driving the Future of Human Health and Wellness?

1.4 Key Technologies Empowering Enhanced Diagnosis and Therapy



2. BIOMARKER ANALYTICS

2.1 Leading Personalized Treatment Strategies

2.2 Global Market Poised for Steady Growth

2.3 US Leads the IP Landscape

2.4 Innovations Poised to Transform the Future of Healthcare



3. PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS

3.1 Technologies Driving Diagnostic and Therapeutic Sectors

3.2 Monoclocal Antibodies Likely to Dominate Global Protein Therapeutics Market

3.3 Noteworthy IP Activity

3.4 Overview of Global Protein Therapeutics Market



4. BIOBETTERS

4.1 Patent Protection and Market Exclusivity Make it a Promising Biopharmaceutical Opportunity

4.2 Game Changers in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

4.3 As Biobetters Offer Enhanced Benefits over Biologics and Biosimilars Competitors, they are Patentable

4.4 The US Provides Access to Safe, Affordable, and Efficacious Products



5. MICROBIOMICS

5.1 Technologies Poised to Transform the Global Healthcare Landscape

5.2 Exponential Growth in Research Likely to Fortify Global Market Potential

5.3 Emerging IP Landscape Adopts Defensive Strategy for Competitive Advantage

5.4 Probiotic Innovations Lead the Global Microbiome Landscape



6. ZIKA CONTROL

6.1 Healthcare Initiatives Have Renewed Interest Towards Novel Vaccines and Portable Testing Devices

6.2 Nearly 80 Pharma Biotech Companies and Research Institutions are Working on Zika Virus Vaccines

6.3 2017 Witnessed 560 Published Patents

6.4 Governments are Spending Substantially on Early Diagnostics and Genetic Vaccines



7. REGEN MED

7.1 The Future of Disease Therapeutics

7.2 High Attrition of Potential Drug Candidates is Generating Interest in Novel Stem Cell Therapies

7.3 High IP Activity on Stem Cell Therapy Amongst Universities

7.4 Energizing Oncology and Cardiovascular Therapeutics



8. LIQUID BIOPSY

8.1 Liquid Biopsy Techniques Poised to Transform Tumor Profiling Landscape

8.2 Snapshot of Leading Liquid Biopsy Innovations

8.3 China Leads the IP Landscape for Liquid Biopsy

8.4 Analysis of the Collaborative and Funding Landscape for Liquid Biopsy Platforms



9. DRUG DISCOVERY INFORMATICS

9.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Energizing the Pharmaceutical Industry

9.2 Novel Market Solutions for Accelerating Drug Discovery and Development

9.3 The Era of Digital Genome, Connectivity, and Technology Convergence in Bioinformatics

9.4 Open Source Pharma and Research Consortia for New Business Development Strategies



10. MOLECULAR SCISSORS

10.1 An Overview of Top Technologies

10.2 Steady Market Improvement Till 2022

10.3 CRISPR Revolutionizing the Gene Editing Landscape

10.4 The Vast Potential of Molecular Scissors



11. NEXT-GEN SEQUENCING

11.1 US and China Lead Next-generation Sequencing Technologies

11.2 Innovative NGS Platforms to Drive Market Growth

11.3 China and US Dominate the Patent Landscape for NGS Innovations

11.4 Emerging NGS Platforms Likely to Impact Diverse Healthcare Application Landscapes

11.5 Legal Disclaimer

