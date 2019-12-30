Top 10 Travel Destinations to Start the New Decade

England, Germany, Scotland, Azerbaijan and more

While technically more than one place, these locations have one thing in common: Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020. The international soccer event marks the first time the games will be held across the continent in 12 host cities.

"The year is a big one for sports," Abbamonte said. "From sporting events in Europe to Japan, it is a fun year for travel and to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Australia

From its deserts to tropical beaches, Australia is a beautiful country to explore. While many people might be familiar with the Sydney Opera House and the unique wildlife, there are many hidden gems in Australia.

"I've been to Australia 10 times and I still can't get enough," Abbamonte said. "One of my favorite cities is Melbourne. While it's one of the largest cities in Australia, the heart of the city is hidden and secretive. It comes to life when you visit the alleys, laneways and arcades. The vibrant city has so much to offer: cafes, a unique street culture and street art."

New Zealand

If you are going to New Zealand for the first time, Abbamonte recommends boogie boarding down the sand dunes, hiking up a volcano and visiting the Moeraki Boulders. However, if you are really interested in getting the blood pumping, take a leap from Nevis Bungy near Queenstown. It is among the highest bungy jumping experiences in the world, measuring 440 feet.

Mexico

"Mexico City has two of my favorite things – great food and sports," Abbamonte said. "The street tacos are to die for, and I love going to soccer games at Estadio Azteca."

In 2020, there will be many festivals to explore. The city is a cultural hub with music, theater, dance and food events throughout the year. While experiencing the festivities, it is also an opportune time to take a step back and enjoy Chapultepec Park.

Brazil

One of Abbamonte's favorite waterfalls is Iguazu Falls located on the border of Brazil and Argentina. While Iguazu Falls might be well known, the falls themselves are truly unique. The waterfall system consists of 275 falls that stretch over approximately 1.68 miles. The Devil's Throat is the tallest fall with a drop of more than 262 feet.

While traveling internationally can be fun and exhilarating, there are also places throughout the United States that offer memorable activities:

Scottsdale, Arizona

If you enjoy being outdoors, Scottsdale is an ideal place to visit. There are many trails to explore in Camelback Mountain, Papago Park and Hole in the Rock. After hiking, follow Abbamonte's example and golf at The Short Course at Mountain Shadows.

"Scottsdale has some of the most beautiful sunsets in the States, and from The Short Course at Mountain Shadows, I get to enjoy the view while practicing my swing," he said.

Boston, Massachusetts

"I love sports, so I visit Boston regularly for the professional games," Abbamonte said. "I'm also fortunate that Boston is a beautiful city I can enjoy along the way."

Boston is one of the oldest cities in the country. Founded in 1630, Boston is filled with history, museums and universities. If you are interested in a more unique attraction, check out the Warren Anatomical Museum, which is one of the last of its kind in the United States.

Portland, Oregon

What makes Portland unique are the bizarre and wonderful things you can do when you visit. For example, you can try bone marrow ice cream, stop by Mill Ends Park (the world's smallest park) or attach your wish to The Wishing Tree.

"Portland is absolutely beautiful," Abbamonte said. "It has a bit of everything – restaurants, bars, parks – and I enjoy the people watching. Portland has some of the nicest people while maintaining an edgy vibe."

Tampa, Florida

Tampa might be known for its spring break party scene, but it has so much more to offer. For example, the city's zoos and aquariums provide opportunities to interact directly with animals. Then you can take a break at Clearwater Beach, which is known for its soft, white sand and calm waters.

Santa Barbara, California

"I go to Santa Barbara when I want to recharge," Abbamonte said. "I enjoy the food, walking around, talking to the locals and even watching a football game or two."

There are wine tours, zoos, beaches, museums and restaurants. While taking in the city, also make time to visit the hidden gems such as Knapp's Castle ruins.

Find more solutions to make your travel goals attainable at bankofamerica.com/Premium .

Financial Tips to Help Boost Your 2020 Travel

When booking a trip, almost half (44%) of Americans don't use a rewards credit card that earns points or cash back, according to a Bank of America survey. No matter where you plan to travel, it is helpful to have a financial strategy in place to maximize rewards and help offset future travel costs.

Use a credit card that allows you to earn and redeem points for travel such as the Bank of America ® Premium Rewards Visa ® credit card, which earns 2 points for every dollar spent on travel and dining purchases and 1.5 points for every dollar spent on all other purchases.

Premium Rewards Visa credit card, which earns 2 points for every dollar spent on travel and dining purchases and 1.5 points for every dollar spent on all other purchases. Layer your rewards programs together to maximize points with each purchase. For example, when booking a flight and hotel package, include your frequent flier number (layer No. 1) and hotel loyalty program details (layer No. 2). Pay with a rewards credit card (layer No. 3) that's eligible for bonus points with a banking rewards program (layer No. 4).

A banking rewards program like Bank of America® Preferred Rewards lets you earn even more. Members receive a credit card rewards bonus of 25-75% on every purchase. For example, members in the Platinum Honors tier, the highest tier of the program, earn unlimited 3.5 points per dollar on travel and dining purchases with the Premium Rewards Visa® card and unlimited 2.62 points on all other purchases.

