Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder Now Selling in Lebanon, Tennessee

"Townes at River Oaks offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still putting popular hotspots within easy reach," said Zack Adler, Nashville Division President. "Combine that with beautiful new townhomes designed for today's buyer, and we expect this community to be in high demand. Get in early and stop by for a tour of our stunning new model homes!"

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

130 homesites

Townhomes from the low $300s

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, up to 1,687 square feet

Community amenities include green space, a dog park and open space

Convenient access to I-40, downtown Lebanon , Nashville , Gallatin and Murfreesboro

Quick move-in options available!

Community Sales Center:

110 Fister Drive

Lebanon, TN 37087

615.645.6004

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

