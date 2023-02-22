Top 3PL Companies Are Increasing Their Customer Value with Roambee's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform

Roambee's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, recently extended for third-party logistics (3PL) provider use, is empowering five of the world's largest 3PLs to increase toplines by offering visibility and AI-powered insights to customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the global supply chain visibility and intelligence company with record growth in 2022, is pleased to announce the extension of its platform's power to third-party logistics (3PL) providers. The company's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform is equipping five of the world's largest 3PL firms to offer their customers with three-dimensional supply chain transparency around On-Time, In-Full, In Quality and automated sensing of shipment milestones.

Roambee's AI-powered platform works by combining sensor and non-sensor intelligence and is instantly deployable on any 3PL's tech stack in days. 3PLs can plug their existing tracking devices to the platform. In addition, they can leverage Roambee's ecosystem of more than 13 pre-integrated tracking devices for purpose-built applications such as condition or security intelligence. The result is accurate, actionable, real-time visibility into shipment milestones defined by the 3PL, the customer, or based on pre-defined industry standards such as IATA-supported Cargo iQ to include pick-up, delivery, storage, loading, unloading, departure, arrivals, and customs clearance.

According to a KPMG report on "Supply chain transparency: creating stakeholder value," industry executives indicated that only 13% of companies have complete visibility into their end-to-end supply chain operations. Such a result not only emphasizes the ongoing demand for transparency, but also the need for 3PLs to deliver higher order value through vendor managed services to match demand and supply. With Roambee's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, 3PLs can gain full visibility into their supply chain, automate their supply chain orchestration, and monetize it by offering their customers value-added services.

"To meet growing market demands, delight customers, and stay competitive, large 3PLs have digitized their order management, tracking, and control-tower operations by building their own digital platforms, but they lack the visibility piece – a critical component for effective orchestration," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. "Five of the top 10 global 3PLs have white labeled and integrated our platform to their information management applications for full transparency into their logistics operations, automating indoor, outdoor and in-transit milestones, and monetizing visibility and intelligence as a value-added service."

Curated sensor-driven signals such as ETA, delays, temperature excursions, Time Out of Refrigeration (TOR), Mean Kinetic Temperature (MKT), Door Open/Close, and more enable effective orchestration for 3PLs. 3PLs can also make their operations efficient and increase customer value through higher-order business signals such as delivery window scheduling, order fulfillment, revenue recognition, quality control, security risk, cargo handling, anomalies at ports/airports, and more.

Sharma added, "Roambee's secure Supply Chain Intelligence Platform supports the rapid building of web and mobile applications by 3PLs and system integrators to solve specific challenges such as dock door scheduling, load/unload verification, proof of delivery confirmation, and dwell time management. In addition, our intelligence platform is cloud agnostic with an industry-grade build to meet guidelines such as 21 CFR Part 11 and has an uptime of 99.99%. One such successful application enabled one of the largest returnable packaging 3PLs serving the Food & Retail industries to reduce idle time at their processing facilities by 34%, increasing revenue per asset."

