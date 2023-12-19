Top 4 Megatrends Driving the Future of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most production organizations once viewed test systems as non-productive assets. If not for the need for quality, verification, and validation, test system manufacturers may not have been as successful as they are. The semiconductor ATE market emerged because of the increasing need for safe and reliable products that comply with regulations and standards. Test equipment is emerging as a critical data source to pinpoint failures and enable swift corrective/predictive actions from design to manufacturing.

In today's world, semiconductor test systems are no longer just for quality assurance. With the right investments, test solutions can become a strategic asset that helps reduce costs and time-to-market at various stages of the semiconductor value chain. This is primarily due to the impact of mega trends such as electrification, digitization, sustainability, and the emergence of AI, which increases dependence on semiconductors and the performance expectation of ICs. Yet semiconductor design engineers are challenged to pack more performance with low power in a small area. Therefore, the shrinkage of transistor size continues to progress beyond the sub-5nm nodes, with companies including Intel, Samsung, TSMC, and imec announcing their technology roadmap for the next 10 years. As the fundamental demand for semiconductor ATE becomes stronger, ATE OEMs must remain on top of technology advancements and unit volume demand to position new products and deliver the equipment on time.

This report will identify the performance of the semiconductor ATE market during the base year (2022), compare it to historical performance, understand the dynamics, and evaluate its future potential during the next 5 years. The analysis covers the semiconductor ATE market using the following segments: product type, end-user vertical, region, and application.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

  • How will the ATE market perform during the next 5 years?
  • How will the competitive landscape change?
  • How will AI impact the semiconductor ATE market?
  • How will the dynamics of the end-user industries change? How should ATE companies prepare?
  • How will the changing geopolitical landscape impact regional demand?
  • What are the top growth opportunities in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Historical Growth Performance Analysis
  • Historical Test Equipment Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Analysis and Relation to Growth
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Product
    • Revenue Forecast by End User
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023
  • Notable ATMP Investments
  • Regional Analysis - Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis - Key Companies
  • M&A Analysis
  • Key Companies and Product Highlights
  • New Product Launches
  • Pricing and Pricing Models
  • Product Analysis by Product Type and Region HQ
  • Key Companies and Product Presence

Top Mega Trends Impacting Semiconductor ATE Market

  • Top 4 Megatrends Driving the Future of Semiconductor ATE Market
  • Digital Industrial Acceleration - Trends in Semiconductor Devices
  • Sustainability - Trends in Semiconductor Devices
  • Electrification - Trends in Semiconductor Devices
  • Edge AI - Trends in Semiconductor Devices

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Challenges and Product Trends

  • Key Challenges
  • Testing Trends to Overcome Test Time and Cost Reduction Innovations
  • SLT - Emerging and Evolving Testing (beyond Wafer and Package Testing) to Ensure the Reliability of ICs

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emerging Testing Trends

  • OTA Validation of Antenna-in-Package (AiP)
  • Far-field OTA Set-up on ATE for AiP Testing
  • Near-field OTA Se-tup on ATE for AiP Testing
  • RF Characterization Test
  • RF Characterization (of AiP) by OTA

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-memory Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Memory Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Discrete Testers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Impact of AI/Data Analytics on Semiconductor ATE Market

  • The Role of AI and ML in Semiconductor ATE
  • AI Ecosystem in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape
  • Status Quo and the Future of AI/ML in the Semiconductor ATE Market
  • List of AI Initiatives in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape
  • Case Study 1 - Leveraging AI to Reduce the Cleaning Frequency of Probe Cards to Reduce Cost and Increase Tool Availability
  • Case Study 2 - AI for Faster Root-cause Identification of Yield Loss

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Validation and Verification
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Generative AI
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation
  • Growth Opportunity 4: M&As
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Industry 4.0

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwfu52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Singapore Conversational Commerce Market and Future Growth Dynamics 2023: 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering and Spend By Application

Singapore Conversational Commerce Market and Future Growth Dynamics 2023: 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering and Spend By Application

The "Singapore Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to...
Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Sees Growth in Poland with a Positive 2023-2025 Outlook

Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Sees Growth in Poland with a Positive 2023-2025 Outlook

The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The asset...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.