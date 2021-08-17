HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever hear of careers in health information? Maybe not. How about medical billing and coding? Probably not. Well, this is a vast and growing field. And you can enter it with an associate's degree.

Jobs for medical records and health information specialists are on the rise due to the aging boomer population. Medical billing and coding are also boosted with the software programs designed to document and analyze patient records. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, positions in this field will increase by 8% between 2019 and 2029. This translates to nearly 30,000 new employment opportunities for professionals in this specialty field.

College Values Online (CVO) ranked the Top 40 Online Colleges for Medical Billing and Coding

In this ranking, CVO explores the distance education credentials necessary for many entry-level positions in health information technology–the medical billing and coding associate degree online.

According to College Values Online Editor Julia McCaulley: "The need for a skilled health care workforce increased during the time of the pandemic, not just for front-line workers, but also for those who keep the health care system running as smoothly as possible. College Values Online is proud to present the colleges that appear in this ranking," McCaulley said, "These institutions are providing their students with the tools they need to pursue a career in medical billing and coding."

A few of the institutions are:

Bryant & Stratton College

Orchard Park, New York

Online Associate's in Medical Reimbursement & Coding

This versatile online associate's degree for the medical billing and coding program features fully online and blended learning formats. The 60-credit hour degree plan was designed around standards established by the American Health Information Management Association and the American Academy of Professional Coders. Major requirements include:

Introduction to Reimbursement and Coding

Electronic Health Records

Clinical Documentation: Integrity and Quality

Evaluation and Management Services

Herzing University

Madison, Wisconsin

Online Associate's in Insurance Billing and Coding

The unique medical billing and coding associate degree online prepares graduates to specialize in insurance billing and coding. The accelerated program offers a potential course completion time of just 20 months. The curriculum for the program is prescribed and features major-specific coursework such as:

Introduction to Billing and Coding

Current Procedural Terminology Coding

Revenue Cycle

Advanced Coding

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tampa, Florida

Online Associate's in Medical Billing & Coding

This online associate's for medical billing and coding is an accelerated program that can be completed in as few as 18 months. The 63-credit hour degree plan for the program consists of a 39-credit hour core curriculum, including course titles like:

Billing and Coding Application with Simulation

Healthcare Settings, Claim Cycle, and Claims Processing

Medical Law, Ethics, and Records Management

Introduction to Healthcare Communication

Beal University

Bangor, Maine

Online Health Information Technology AAS Degree

This is one of the most accelerated medical billing and coding online programs in our ranking. The Health Information Technology program can be completed in just 18 months of study. With both fully online and hybrid tracks, the flexible degree plan for the program includes course titles such as:

Health Care Data Analysis and Statistics

Health Care Reimbursement Methodologies

Evaluation and Management Coding

Fundamentals of Law for Health Information Management

Rochester Community and Technical College

Rochester, Minnesota

Online AAS in Health Information Technology

Rochester Community and Technical College is one of the nation's top accredited online medical billing and coding schools regarding affordability and convenience. This low-cost program is offered entirely online and includes core courses such as:

Computerized Health Information

Quality Management of Health Information

Medical Technology for Health Professions

Introduction to Health Records

Highland Community College

Highland, Kansas

Online AAS in Medical Coding

The medical billing and coding associate degree online program is a comprehensive 65-credit hour offering. The program is offered full-time and can be completed within two years. Course titles comprising the program's curriculum include:

Legal and Ethical Issues in Healthcare

Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Coding

International Classification of Disease

Healthcare Computer Applications and Electronic Encoder

Clarkson College

Omaha, Nebraska

Online Associate of Science (AS) in Health Information Technology

This medical billing and coding associate degree online program is a fully online option designed to be completed within six semesters of study. The program is also versatile and features optional tracks in:

Revenue Management

Data Management

Core courses required for the degree include:

Legal and Ethical Aspects of Health Information

Managing Healthcare Departments

Healthcare Delivery Systems

Introduction to Informatics

