Top 5 FSA-eligible Skincare Products: Give Yourself the Gift of Healthy Skin with Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Funds at FSA Store®

Save money on products to treat, protect, and support healthy skin to avoid forfeiting FSA funds to the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy skin is a priority for Americans. In fact, recent data shows that 58% of U.S. shoppers spend up to $100 per month on skincare products. What many of these individuals and families don't know is that they can use tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) funds to purchase products that treat conditions like acne or eczema, as well as certain eligible lotions, moisturizers, cleansers, light therapy devices, and high-end daily sun protection products. FSA Store® , the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible products and services, is on a mission to help the 35 million individuals and families who are covered by FSAs avoid forfeiting funds to the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline by educating them on FSA eligibility, including FSA-eligible skincare products.

Treat your skin with these Top 5 FSA-eligible skincare products at FSA Store, and spend your tax-free FSA funds before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline.

5 FSA-eligible Products that Promote Healthy Skin

FSA funds can be used to purchase skincare products that treat a skincare condition or protect the skin from the sun. Funds can be used to purchase items for FSA users and their eligible dependents, which can include a spouse and qualifying tax dependent or child up to the age of 26. According to the experts at FSA Store, below are five of the top searched FSA purchases, all of which are FSA eligible.

Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro . Perfect for all skin types, this wearable therapy device uses red and blue light to clear mild to moderate acne. It also prevents flare-ups, and calms redness while reducing inflammation to improve the skin. reVive Light Therapy Sonique Mini Acne Brush . Designed for all skin types, this device treats acne, reduces future acne flare-ups, minimizes pore size, reduces redness and skin irritation, improves skin tone, texture, and overall skin condition. La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum SPF 50 . This daily facial sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection in a lightweight, oil-free formula that is good for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask. Formulated with Kaolin and Bentonite Clay to exfoliate the skin, absorb excess oil, and help purify clogged pores all aimed at treating acne. This mask also contains Aloe Vera to calm and hydrate skin. La Roche-Posay Triple Repair Bundle . This powerful trio of dermatologist-recommended solutions was hand-picked for those with acne-prone, sensitive skin. Bundle includes La Roche-Posay Effaclar Deep Cleansing Foaming Cream Cleanser; La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner with Salicylic Acid; and La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1%, Retinoid Acne Treatment.

"As the year-end FSA deadline approaches, it's important that consumers understand just how flexible and versatile their tax-free funds are," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store®. "At FSA Store®, we sell only products that are qualified for purchase with FSA funds, and we offer a searchable eligibility list, which removes the guesswork that can cause people to forfeit funds to the December 31 FSA deadline."

What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, which means anyone who is enrolled in the FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 (unless they have a balance rollover, a grace period extension, or a runout period extension), or unused funds will be forfeited. This December deadline is often referred to as the "use-it-or-lose-it deadline."

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance. Check with your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce