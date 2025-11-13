Health-E Commerce® Announces Collaboration with Everlywell to Bring Lab Testing to Millions of Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) Users

New collaboration gives consumers affordable, physician-reviewed lab testing that supports everyday health and wellness goals

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store® , the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling exclusively FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services, today announced a new collaboration with Everlywell , a leader in lab testing for consumers. The collaboration will make the Everlywell 360 subscription available to millions of FSA and HSA users seeking accessible, affordable, and actionable ways to take control of their own health.

New telehealth collaboration between Health-E Commerce and Everlywell makes Everlywell 360 at-home lab testing available to people who use their flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds at FSA Store or HSA Store.

The launch represents a continued expansion of Health-E Commerce's telehealth offerings designed to give consumers more options for managing health and wellness on their own terms, with their tax-free healthcare funds.

"Whether you're searching for a diagnosis for a specific health issue or if you want more insights on personal health status, the Everlywell 360 test is a perfect example of how direct-to-consumer lab testing is filling a growing demand for consumers today," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "The at-home lab testing market has grown more than 20% in the past three years, as consumers seek flexible, affordable health solutions outside of clinical settings. Our continued focus on bringing FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth to consumers allows individuals and families to turn their pre-tax dollars into meaningful insights for a healthy future."

The comprehensive Everlywell 360* test delivers personalized health insights measuring 83 biomarkers, along with a Care Plan and the option for a clinical care consultation with a licensed physician. All Everlywell tests are processed through a certified laboratory for actionable results you can trust. With over 60 million people nationwide relying on Everlywell for affordable lab testing, the company is removing barriers associated with traditional care, such as high cost and limited appointment availability.

"Lab testing should be personalized, convenient, and affordable. And that's what Everlywell is all about: giving people access to health insights that help them better manage their health, even before symptoms start," said Matt O'Connor, general manager, Everlywell. "We're proud to collaborate with Health-E Commerce to give millions of consumers an opportunity to use their FSA and HSA funds on Everlywell 360, gaining trusted health information and personalized guidance without the runaround."

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Everlywell

Everlywell is a digital health company pioneering the next generation of biomarker intelligence—combining AI-powered technology with human insight to deliver personalized, actionable health answers. Everlywell transforms complex biomarker data into life-changing insights—seamlessly integrating advanced diagnostics, virtual care, and patient engagement to reshape how and where health happens. Over the past decade, Everlywell has delivered close to 1 billion personalized health insights, transforming care for 60 million people and powering hundreds of enterprise partners. In 2024 alone, an estimated 1 in 86 U.S. households received an Everlywell test, solidifying its spot as the #1 at-home testing brand in the country. Fueled by AI and built for scale, Everlywell is breaking down barriers, closing care gaps, and unlocking a more connected healthcare experience that is smarter, faster, and more personalized. Learn more at everlywell.com .

*Everlywell offers health and wellness solutions including laboratory testing for wellness monitoring, informational, and educational use. With the exception of certain diagnostic panels, the tests offered are not intended to diagnose or treat disease and are not available in New York. Consumers should check with their FSA or HSA administrator for documentation requirements before purchasing.

