Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management for 2024: BIM, Digital Twin, and Cloud Capabilities are Key Technology Strategies for the Transformation of Building Lifecycle Management

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management, 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study delves into digital building lifecycle management with a top-level analysis of near-future trends that will influence and drive its growth in 2024. Digital construction management is undergoing a multifaceted technological evolution and is expected to exhibit accelerated growth in 2024.

Emerging innovators challenge established players by introducing high-performance digital twin platforms and building information modeling (BIM) tools. These companies provide prescriptive and cognitive twins equipped with optimization, simulation, autonomous features, and interactive immersive capabilities.

Factors driving this growth include the growing demand for digitalizing mega infrastructure projects; the need for unifying digital building lifecycle management platforms; the growing importance of implementing sustainable construction techniques; and the need for multiple stakeholder collaborations and seamless management of construction projects across the project lifecycle.

This research service explores the top 5 trends in digital construction management, identifies strategic imperatives, assesses the industry landscape to help market participants seize growth opportunities, and highlights best practices within this ecosystem.

Top 5 Growth Opportunities

  • Next-generation BIM to Perform Outcome-based Design
  • High-growth Regions to Fuel Increased Adoption of Digital Construction Management Solutions
  • Cloud-based Construction Analytics to Empower AEC Professionals
  • Digital Twin-enabled Metaverse to Aid Mega Built Infrastructure Projects
  • Generative AI to Automate Field Processes and Revolutionize Customer Support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v2sy6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Precision and Clarity Drive Growth, Technological Breakthroughs Power Adoption, Growing Demand Across Industries

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Precision and Clarity Drive Growth, Technological Breakthroughs Power Adoption, Growing Demand Across Industries

The "Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market 2030 by Product, Technology, Application, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem...
Global HVAC Market and Top Growth Opportunities for 2024: Digitization and Decarbonization are Key Drivers of HVAC Market Evolution

Global HVAC Market and Top Growth Opportunities for 2024: Digitization and Decarbonization are Key Drivers of HVAC Market Evolution

The "Top 8 Growth Opportunities in HVAC, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Demand for connected and automated systems ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.