Top 5 Life Insurance Claim Issues

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance policies are often crucial for providing financial security to loved ones, but claimants often encounter challenges. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin's life insurance claims team have handled hundreds of life insurance claim disputes, and highlights its top five issues faced during the claims process:

Policy Disputes: Misunderstandings regarding policy terms can lead to disputes. These may arise from ambiguities in the policy or conflicts between multiple claimants, especially in cases of divorce or recent beneficiary changes. Often, when multiple people make a claim to the same policy, the life insurance company may file an interpleader lawsuit against all claimants.



Claim Delays : Administrative errors or incomplete documentation can significantly delay the processing of claims. Ensuring accurate and complete submission of required forms and documents is essential.



Claim Denials : Insurers may deny claims if they believe the circumstances of the policyholder's death do not align with the policy's terms. For instance, if the death occurs due to an excluded cause, the company may refuse to pay the benefit. They could also deny a claim based on a material misrepresentation if the insured failed to disclose a required item.



Beneficiary Issues : Problems can arise if the designated beneficiaries are not updated or clearly identified, leading to confusion and potential legal disputes. Sometimes there is no beneficiary listed, and the insured's Estate may be entitled to the money.



Lack of Understanding of Policy Types : Many claimants are not fully aware of the differences between term and whole life insurance policies, or accidental policies, which can lead to misconceptions about the benefits they are entitled to.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is dedicated to assisting clients in navigating these complexities.

For more information, visit https://www.jasonturchin.com/practice-areas/life-insurance-disputes/.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The life insurance lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled hundreds of life insurance claims. Jason Turchin has handled more than 6,500 accident, injury and insurance cases throughout the US. The firm generally handles life insurance cases on a contingency basis. Jason is a published author and member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum list, and Super Lawyers list.

