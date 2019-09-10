Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies, 2019-2023: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon - Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus into Key Strategies & Plans
Sep 10, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - U.S. Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the U.S. Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Aerospace & Defense Primes for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.
Report Excerpts:
- Defense Spending on the Upswing in the U.S. and across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry
- The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have already induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries
- This shift in strategic focus entails 1.fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority 2. Rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and 3. to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain technological edge
- The U.S. defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts and is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies
- The Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace
- Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next-generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective
The report will be especially useful for
- Key Decision-Makers & Senior Industry Executives
- Program, Project & Procurement Managers
- Defense Procurement Departments & Executives
- Industry OEMs, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies
- Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain
- Existing & potential Investors
- Industry & Company Analysts
- M&A Advisory Firms
- Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
- PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
- Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 5 Key Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Company
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 A&D Primes
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
- Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend
- U.S. Defense Budgetary Trend
- Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
- Key Upcoming Defense Programs
- Emerging Technologies
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bt0u0l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article