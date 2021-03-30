Top Appellate Litigator Joins Shook New York

"Given the caliber of his work and the strong professional and personal relationships Scott already has with us, Scott will integrate into our complex litigation and appellate practices seamlessly," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We are honored and excited to have him with us."

Chesin serves clients nationally in a variety of industries and has a particular familiarity with appellate courts in New York, Florida, and Massachusetts. He has authored over 100 appellate briefs and argued two dozen appeals, including in the New York Court of Appeals, the Second Circuit, and all five of Florida's District Courts of Appeal. In addition to pure appellate work, Chesin also has considerable experience litigating complex issues at the trial level. He has served as legal-issues and appellate counsel at more than 30 jury trials, handling critical motion practice, jury instructions, and appellate preservation before and during trial. With his varied trial background, Chesin looks forward to collaborating with Shook's stable of winning lawyers who have built a reputation for trying extremely complex cases to verdict for the firm's health, science and technology clients.

"I have a deep history with Shook lawyers; I've worked with the firm for almost my entire career. I've been co-counsel with Shook on close to 50 cases and have gone to trial with them 25 times in the last 10 years. There are no better trial lawyers," said Chesin. "We serve many of the same clients. It's an opportunity to work with premier trial lawyers on very sophisticated work. It is a natural fit."

Chesin earned his law degree from Columbia University and his A.B. from Harvard College. He clerked for Judge Pierre N. Leval of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

In January, Shook announced the addition of a New York office to complement its presence in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The firm added two science-focused partners, Tom Sheehan and Kimberly Penner, who primarily advocate in matters involving high-stakes product liability litigation in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, among other areas, followed by the addition of seasoned business litigator William Vita. This Northeast expansion follows the opening of new Shook offices in 2019 in Atlanta and Los Angeles, allowing the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 16 distinct markets.

