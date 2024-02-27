Top Architecture and Engineering Firm, HED, Signs Enterprise Agreement with Revizto to Increase Collaboration and Elevate Project Efficiency

Revizto

27 Feb, 2024

Ranked 19 on the Building Design+Construction's Top 115 Architecture Engineering Firms in 2023, HED, signs three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to further enhance the creation of responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions for their clients, the community, and the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto, the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with HED, an architecture and engineering firm, expanding its usage of Revizto for its 400+ active projects in healthcare, mission critical, higher and PreK-12 education, housing and mixed-use, manufacturing and product development, science, workplaces, and community design.

Revizto allows HED teams to coordinate in 2D and 3D aspects to ensure projects are delivered with the highest quality.
As a tech-forward design firm, with nine U.S. offices, HED's partnership with Revizto enables their team to invite an unlimited number of cross-functional users into any project - enhancing their architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning team's ability to collaborate, communicate, coordinate, and execute on complex construction projects at no additional cost. HED has been a phenomenal partner and advocate for Revizto since 2017, utilizing it for design coordination, quality control, and model clash detection.

"Revizto provides our project teams with a single source of truth. If they need to review anything from the project details on the sheets to the coordination of the integrated disciplines in the model, they can turn to Revizto. We are very excited to start utilizing the Revizto clash tools, as well as the new Phone App, which will give us access to critical information when out of the office and on the construction site." says Jason Rostar, CM-BIM, HED's Corporate Practice Technology Leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome HED to our rapidly expanding list of enterprise customers. Over the past few years, HED has experienced exponential growth, both in their overall presence in The United States and in their utilization of Revizto. We are excited to be a part of their journey. Upon the completion of this agreement, HED will have been a valued client for the past 10 years. Their dedication to embracing new technologies has positioned them remarkably well to consistently deliver projects on schedule and within budget. A key element contributing to their success is their belief that collaboration and communication among all stakeholders result in collective victories. Revizto has emerged as the platform that facilitates this seamless design collaboration for them." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director, Revizto

About HED
Recently acknowledged among the top 101 Best Companies to Work For in the nation for 2023, HED is a distinguished architectural and engineering firm with a rich history and expertise in architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning.

As a technology-forward company with ongoing expansion, HED shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to push the boundaries of technology within the AECO industry. The firm's commitment to creating a positive impact for clients, the community, and the world is evident in its delivery of responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions, solidifying its position as an industry leader. For more information, visit https://www.hed.design/

About Revizto
Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

