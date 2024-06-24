Top Athletes and Sports Medicine Experts from Hospital for Special Surgery Break Down the Science of Movement

Educational Series Feature Journeys of Elite Athletes through the scientific lens of HSS

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top athletes and leading experts from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) delve into the science of movement across ten different sports to uncover what it takes to be one of the world's greatest athletes.

This new educational series presented by HSS, The Science of Movement, brings together HSS experts and top athletes to discuss the intricate mechanics of the human body and the science behind how athletes are able to condition themselves to compete at the highest level of human performance.

Viewers will gain a behind-the-scenes POV into the discipline and mental fortitude of these athletes, guided by HSS's scientific insights.

For more information about the series, visit: The Science of Movement

