Top Atlanta Landscape Architecture Firm Teams Up To Create Master Plan For New Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta Hospital

Set to deliver in 2025, the new campus will span more than 70-acres in Brookhaven, Ga. This new state-of-the-art facility uses Georgia's natural palette to assist the needs of Children's patients, families and staff and will include gathering spaces, planted areas, water features, miles of walking paths and a variety of gardens providing spaces to recharge, socialize, eat and relax. In addition to the interactive elements, HGOR conceptualized a functioning landscape, which helps to filter storm water, improve the surrounding landscape and increase biodiversity throughout the campus.

"After understanding the effects of the natural environment on the healing process, our goal was to place the hospital in a landscape, not on a landscape to create a holistic, healing environment which preserves more than 20-acres of the site as a park-like campus," said HGOR principal Bob Hughes. "Atlanta is known as a 'City in a Forest,' and we are thrilled to extend that environment onto what will become a landmark pediatric healthcare campus."

For additional information about the project, please visit: www.choa.org/breakingnewground.

ABOUT HGOR

Founded in 1992, HGOR provides clients with innovative planning solutions by marrying the needs of citizens, taxpayers and businesses with stewardship for the environment. Based in Atlanta, HGOR is an internationally recognized landscape architecture and planning firm operating on a philosophy of addressing the social, economic and environmental issues of each project. As assignments often come to HGOR in the form of problem statements, their team works to find solutions that resolve the specific needs of an assignment in concert with the larger imperative and solutions that produce remarkable places of lasting value. For more information, please visit http://www.hgor.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-atlanta-landscape-architecture-firm-teams-up-to-create-master-plan-for-new-childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta-hospital-300624492.html

SOURCE HGOR

Related Links

http://www.hgor.com

