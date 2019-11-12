Top Brazilian Government Website Utilizing GlobalSign for Improved Certificate Vetting

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the government of Brazil is now using the company's certificate solutions to improve the security of Gov.BR, one of the country's top web destinations for official government information. By moving to GlobalSign's public key infrastructure (PKI)-based technology, the SSL and TLS certificate vetting process for Gov.BR has been greatly improved. Gov.BR was brought to GlobalSign via new Brazil-based reseller 4 Business Solutions.

Earlier this year, the government of Brazil embarked on a major digital transformation effort for all federal public services, including improving citizen's access to information. As part of this effort, it launched the portal gov.br, for which GlobalSign provides PKI-based certificates, and is locally managed by 4 Business Solutions. The SSL and TLS certificates from GlobalSign ensure domain validation for Gov.BR, which is mandatory for a secure connection between the services offered by the portal and its users.

"We are extremely pleased to join GlobalSign's reseller program. With GlobalSign, we feel confident knowing we are well-supported by the entire team, from sales to customer support. This allows us to deliver better solutions as well as a very positive experience, further improving the company's presence in Brazil," said Cláudio Rezende, Founder, 4 Business Solutions.

In addition to Gov.BR, several other Brazilian government domains are being secured by GlobalSign through 4 Business Solutions.

"Being able to provide an important service to the government of Brazil is an exciting step for GlobalSign and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "In addition, we are extremely pleased to add 4Business Solutions to our reseller program. This is also important since it marks GlobalSign's further expansion into South America. Together with 4 Business Solutions we plan on growing the business even further."

GlobalSign helps reduce the time, effort and cost associated with managing multiple enterprise-level SSL and TLS certificates. The company provides centralized certificate management and all the tools, services and products to reduce risk, respond to threats and control costs.

About 4 Business Solutions

4BS is a company that seeks, through GlobalSign products, to understand the individual needs of its customers, always seeking the best solutions and, especially, to accompany its customers throughout the process, from acquisition until the complete installation. The company is located in Belo-Horizonte, Brazil. To learn more visit https://4bs.com.br/.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit https://ir.gmocloud.com/english/

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE GlobalSign

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com/en

