Top Canadian Business Leader Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Bruce Bowser as its newest Partner and Coach.

Bowser is a highly respected, visionary businessman. As CEO of AMJ Campbell (AMJ), Bowser has grown the moving, storage, and logistics company into Canada's largest and transformed it into an internationally respected brand.

Prior to his role at the transportation giant, Bowser gained financial experience at Scotiabank before pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams. In his over 25 years at AMJ, Bowser's business acumen and ability to achieve high impact results in complex environments have propelled him through the management ranks. In addition to his role leading AMJ, Bowser served as President and CEO of its parent company, CamVec Corp., while they were a publicly traded TSE Company. In 2001, Bruce led a management buyout to take the company private. In his capacities, Bowser helped develop and lead eight separate business divisions in 65 locations across Canada and the US, with over 115 operations, and more than 2,800 staff.

In 2018, Bowser codified his leadership expertise and work-life balance learnings as co-author of the book The Focus Effect, which he hopes will have a positive impact on the lives of other entrepreneurs.

Bowser is eager to share his deep experience fostering cultures of excellence; forging key business relationships; and developing effective leadership routines with CEO Coaching International's clients.

"CEO Coaching International combines my experience and skill as a CEO with their time-proven process that measurably moves the bar for executives and entrepreneurs who are looking to up their game and grow their business," Bowser said. "I am super excited to pour my energy into helping to make a difference."

"Bruce is an invaluable addition to the team," said CEO Coaching International's Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses. "He has demonstrated admirable leadership in a very difficult industry, one that is typically affected by heavy competition, high costs, and constant employee turnover. Nonetheless, Bruce drove consistent growth and steered his company to a successful, nine-figure exit."

In addition to his achievements as a business leader, author, and highly sought out thought leader, Bruce is an avid pilot, supporting the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Armed Forces. He was appointed to Honorary Colonel (RCAF) in December 2017.

A proud advocate for a range of issues, including equality and women's rights, Bruce values the importance of giving back. He has served on many not-for-profit and private boards at organizations including FYidoctors, The National Club, Atlas Canada, the National Ballet School of Canada, and Canada Company. He has also served as Past President of both the Teen Ranch Foundation and the Halifax/Dartmouth YMCA.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

