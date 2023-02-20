Top Canadian Pharmacy in 2023 Helps Reduce Prescription Drug Costs in the U.S.

Reducing drug costs and ensuring that everyone has access to life-saving treatments is paramount says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveRxCanada.to, a trusted Canadian pharmacy intermediary is committed to providing quality prescription drugs at prices that U.S. patients can afford. In a move to help reduce prescription drug costs, the company offers a more affordable option for high-quality medications.

According to a recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 25% of Americans are struggling to afford their medications. In fact, one in four U.S. patients has difficulty affording their prescription drugs. As a result, they try to skip doses, or not fill their prescriptions at all. This has led to a growing demand to more affordable alternatives, such as those offered by Canadian pharmacies.

SaveRxCanada.to says, "We understand that prescription drug costs can be a major barrier to accessing necessary healthcare. That's why our service allows for greater access to cost-effective prescription drugs, especially expensive cancer drugs."

In 2021, the U.S. healthcare system spent $603 billion on just prescription drug costs. In addition, the ASPE statistics show that during the same time period home healthcare prescription drug costs increased 95%. Statistics for mail-order prescription drugs from a Canadian pharmacy increased by 35%, which is good news for U.S. customers searching for more reliable and affordable options.

Customers can now rely on SaveRxCanada.to for quality medications at competitive prices compared to U.S. pharmacies.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to offers a range of medications at prices up to 70% lower than U.S. pharmacies. The pharmacy sources its medications from licensed pharmacies in Canada and Internationally.

SaveRxCanada.to has been providing affordable access to prescription drugs for U.S. patients for over 19 years. The pharmacy has gained a reputation for its commitment to reliable and cost-effective delivery of medications.

Due to the demand for generic drugs, SaveRxCanada.to launched their RxSelect program for reducing prescription drug costs for U.S. and international customers. This program offers special discounts and reliable shipping over the world.

To learn more about SaveRxCanada.to and how to order prescription drugs, visit their website at SaveRxCanada.to.

