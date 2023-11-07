Top Career Platform The Muse Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Brengel as Senior VP of Sales

Brengel previously led sales and operations at PandoLogic, which was acquired by Veritone in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, a trailblazing job search and career development platform serving tens of millions of job seekers and hundreds of growing companies, today announced it has hired Todd Brengel, former Senior Vice President and General Manager at PandoLogic, as SVP of Sales, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Heather Tenuto.

Todd Bregel joins The Muse as SVP of Sales The Muse

During Brengel's tenure at PandoLogic, an AI-based programmatic recruitment marketing solution, he led a global business unit that grew revenue to more than $100 million annually and was instrumental in the company's acquisition by Veritone in 2021. At The Muse, he'll focus on developing the sales teams, accelerating channel partnerships, and serving as an overall catalyst for growth. Brengel also brings experience from former sales leadership roles at CloudBees and Snagajob, where he worked for more than eight years.

Brengel, who also serves as a part-time sales coach at Harvard Business School, adds: "Today's talent leaders want to tell their unique story and attract relevant candidates that understand their company—and their roles. The Muse is well-positioned to help employers not only amplify their brand but attract the best candidates. I'm thrilled to join on this journey with them."

"Todd brings to The Muse and Fairygodboss a passion for helping organizations amplify their talent brand to attract the right candidates," says Tenuto. "He has a proven track record in scaling go-to-market organizations and revenue growth, and we are thrilled he has joined us on our mission to help more employers realize significant improvements in time and cost to hire and employee turnover so that they can build the teams they need to be successful in today's competitive marketplace."

To contact Brengel about partnering with The Muse, email [email protected] .

About The Muse

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next-generation workforce to research companies and careers. More than 70 million visitors each year trust our two platforms, The Muse and Fairygodboss, to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. The Muse helps Fortune 500, mid-market, government employers and talent acquisition partners drive down the cost of hiring and realize better employee retention by providing jobseekers an authentic look at company culture, workplace and values. The Muse is backed by MBM Capital, a private equity firm that invests in growing tech companies.

Media contact:

Devin Tomb for The Muse: [email protected]; Phone: 415.706.1906

SOURCE The Muse