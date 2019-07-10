Top Certified Pre-Owned Deals for July 2019 According to Autotrader

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As car shoppers grill, chill and watch the fireworks this July, summer buying season continues to heat up at dealerships across the country. Dealers are looking to add the latest 2020 models to their lots, so this is a great time for consumers to find a good deal on their next vehicle. Focusing on certified pre-owned vehicles can help car shoppers find their dream car with even more cash saved for those weekend summer trips.

"Certified pre-owned programs are a smart choice for car shoppers looking to save money while still getting a vehicle that looks and drives as good as new," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader. "Whether summer road tripping in the mountains or at the beach, consumers will have peace of mind due to the thorough inspection process and manufacturer-backed CPO warranties that rival those offered for some news cars."

The editors at Autotrader have rounded up some of the best CPO deals to help shoppers find that perfect certified pre-owned vehicle this month.

Autotrader Editors' Top Picks for Certified Pre-Owned Deals for July 2019

Volvo's certified pre-owned program offers a 5-year/unlimited-mile warranty that's upgradable to 10 years, which is awesome for a CPO luxury car. This July, Volvo is offering 0.99% APR financing for CPO models and Volvo On Call for 2015.5 and newer model year vehicles.

Chevrolet's certified pre-owned program includes two maintenance visits and a 6-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty with no deductible. For the month of July, General Motors is offering 1.9% APR financing for several models to qualified shoppers, most of which are Chevys. This diverse list includes the Cruze, the Malibu, the Equinox, the Silverado, the Traverse and the Trax to satisfy just about any automotive appetite. Chevy has a reputation for offering great value and that reputation holds up with this CPO deal.

Lexus' certified pre-owned program is one of our favorite CPO deals partly because of the attractive incentives it offers. Leasing is available for CPO models ranging from 24-48-month terms on Lexus models from the current model year to 4-year-old cars. This July, qualified shoppers can lease the ES 350 midsize sedan for $379/month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing. Finance either at 0.9% for up to 60 months plus $2,250 in Lexus Cash and a $1,000 rebate for military and college grads.

Acura's certified pre-owned program is offering an attractive financing deal for qualified shoppers this month with CPO MDX models at 1.99% APR for 24-60 months—giving you a wide range to find a monthly payment that fits in your budget. The Acura CPO program throws in a nice powertrain warranty of 7 years/100,000 miles and a 12-month/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Honda's certified pre-owned program is offering a nice deal on two of its best offerings: the Accord midsize sedan and the Odyssey minivan. This July, qualified buyers can finance either of these CPO models with Honda at 2.99% APR. Shop with peace of mind with the great Honda CPO warranty of 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain protection. This is a great deal because the Accord and the Odyssey are both consistently among the top choices in their respective competitive segments.

Jaguar's certified pre-owned program is quite generous offering 7-years/100,000-miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage, which starts from the original sale date. The Jaguar XE is a stylish, luxurious and athletic sedan that serves as an attractively-priced entry into the brand. That price gets even better and more accessible when it's depreciated on the CPO market. This July, qualified shoppers can finance a CPO XE for 0.9% APR for 24 months or 1.9% for 36 months.

Mazda's certified pre-owned program boasts 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage from the original sale date and 12-month/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage starting the day you buy the car. If you're looking for a car that's both fun and practical and you like the idea of the value that CPO vehicles offer, then July is a good time to be looking for a certified Mazda. Mazda is offering qualified shoppers to finance of 4.99% APR for 36 months, which is about average for a car loan interest rate, but the big perk is that the payment for the first month is waived.

Subaru's certified pre-owned program offers 7-years/100,000-miles of powertrain coverage from the original sale date. For July, Subaru is running a financing deal of 1.99% APR for 2014-2019 CPO models to qualified shoppers. That's a good interest rate for a gently used Subaru and it's really nice that it applies to all models within that 5-year range. This wide variety means you can shop from the sporty WRX to the practical Outback wagon to the quirky Crosstrek and know you're getting a great value on a unique car that's brimming with character.

To see Autotrader's full coverage of the CPO programs mentioned and available inventory, please visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-deals/cpo-deals-july-2019-281474979939279.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter

at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram

at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook

at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/ , and add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com).

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Autotrader

Related Links

http://www.autotrader.com

