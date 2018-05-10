Top Certified Pre-Owned Deals for May 2018 According to Autotrader

Buying something in gently used condition is one of the easiest ways to save a little money and still get the item you want – whether it be a luxe designer bag or a double stroller for your expanding family. Similarly, shoppers looking for a new car should consider a gently used, or certified pre-owned, vehicle.

"Not only will you get the new car experience at a significant discount with CPO vehicles, but you'll also get the peace of mind that comes with a rigorous inspection process and a substantial warranty," said Tara Trompeter, managing editor for Autotrader. "It's really a no-brainer for the savviest consumers."

The editors at Autotrader have rounded up some of the top CPO deals this month to help guide car shoppers on the hunt for the right CPO vehicle to kick-off summer.

Autotrader Editors' Top Picks for Certified Pre-Owned Deals for May 2018

Ford's CPO program is additionally enticing thanks to two strong incentives from Ford: for qualified shoppers interested in financing, Ford is offering 2.9 percent for up to 60 months on all CPO vehicles, while drivers can also get up to $750 in "conquest" cash back if they currently own a non-Ford vehicle and they buy a CPO Ford vehicle.

Hyundai's CPO program is even more irresistible this month with two excellent offers: for qualified buyers interested in financing a CPO Hyundai, the brand is offering 1.9 percent interest for up to 36 months, or 2.9 percent for up to 48 months.

Lexus's CPO program is sweetening the pot even further for the midsize RX crossover. For May, Lexus CPO is offering the SUV with 2.9 percent interest for up to 60 months to qualified shoppers, which is an excellent deal -- and doubly excellent considering that it's coupled with the brand's strong warranty.

The Mercedes-Benz CPO program touts some impressive incentives for qualified shoppers looking to finance a CPO vehicle. Through the end of the month, the CPO program offers 1.99 percent interest for up to 48 months on most models -- the CLA, C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class cars, along with most SUVs and crossovers. It's a good deal considering the low rate and the long term.

Nissan's CPO program offers excellent incentives available in May and make the CPO program unusually alluring. Through the end of the month, qualified shoppers can get 1.95 percent interest for up to 36 months on any certified pre-owned Nissan model, or 3.99 percent for up to 72 months -- an especially enticing deal, considering the low rate and the long term.

Subaru's CPO program is offering 1.49 percent interest to qualified shoppers for up to 36 months, which is a remarkably good deal for a used vehicle -- especially one with a manufacturer-backed warranty.

Toyota's CPO program enhances the appeal of their program with a special financing rate on certified pre-owned RAV4 models. Through the end of the month, qualified shoppers interested in a CPO RAV4 can get 2.9 percent interest for up to 36 months -- a good deal for a used vehicle.

Volkswagen's CPO program is touting 2.49 percent interest for up to 60 months on certified pre-owned vehicles through the end of the month to qualified buyers, which is a low rate for a used car -- especially one with the peace of mind that comes with a manufacturer-backed warranty.

To see Autotrader's full coverage of the CPO programs mentioned and available inventory, please visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/cpo-deals-may-2018-281474979853180.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AutoTrader_com (or @AutoTrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com), and get updates at Google+ at https://plus.google.com/+AutoTrader.

About Autotrader

Autotrader connects with more actual car buyers than any other third-party listing site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience.

Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-certified-pre-owned-deals-for-may-2018-according-to-autotrader-300646201.html

SOURCE Autotrader

Related Links

http://www.autotrader.com

