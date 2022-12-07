Top Chef Winner and TV Personality Brooke Williamson Announced as the Fourth Visiting Chef at Chicago's Esquire by Cooper's Hawk

Beginning January 12, 2023, Chef Brooke Williamson will Introduce Chicago to her Southern California Coastal Cuisine

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Esquire by Cooper's Hawk will welcome Chef Brooke Williamson to Chicago as the fourth chef in their ongoing Visiting Chef series. The Season 14 Top Chef winner is one of the youngest women to cook at the prestigious James Beard House. Brooke has appeared on Bravo's "Top Chef Duels," Esquire network's "Knife Fight," MTV's "House of Food," Food Network's "Chopped" and "Guy's Grocery Games," "Alex VS America," "Bobby's Triple Threat," "Tournament of Champions" and "BBQ Brawl." Chef Williamson's Visiting Chef menu will kick off on January 12, and run through May 18, 2023.

Chef Brooke Williamson

Brooke brings her love of coastal cuisine from LA's Playa Provisions , her restaurant featuring four unique concepts including casual breakfast space, intimate dining room, artisanal ice cream shop and a grain whiskey bar.

The highlights of Chef Williamson's Visiting Chef menu include global flavors and California-inspired dishes like fried crab claw pops, salted cod and clam chowder, and her masa and sesame dusted whole fried red snapper - instantly transporting guests to sunny days. Williamson will also be introducing some heartier winter items like the tripel burger, a beef, pork, and duck confit patty topped with savory apricot jam, truffle fontina, arugula on an onion brioche bun and served with sweet potato waffle fries; butter poached halibut with tomato-saffron-anchovy sauce, black lentils & wok tossed red cabbage; and molasses and mustard seed glazed duroc pork shank with crispy garlic, tokyo turnips, herbed barley & celery leaf. Brooke's menu will be paired alongside a Cooper's Hawk wine, curated by Esquire Master Sommelier Martin Beally.

Williamson said, "I couldn't be more thrilled and honored to be included in the superstar lineup of chefs that Esquire has already brought forth to the Chicago food scene. I'm looking forward to bringing a little piece of the California coast to one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the country!"

Esquire by Cooper's Hawk Founder and CEO Tim McEnery said, "Brooke is not only an amazing chef and restaurant owner, she has competed in some of the fiercest culinary competitions against some of the greatest chefs while bringing home the win on Top Chef Season 14 and Tournament of Champions! We are thrilled to have her in Chicago as the next Visiting Chef."

Designed to be a culinary and wine destination, Esquire, located at 58 E. Oak Street, is a completely new way to experience the Cooper's Hawk brand ethos. The Visiting Chef Series features a new chef every few months offering Chicagoans experiences from some of the most celebrated chefs around the world.

Reservations are available now via Open Table.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday: 3PM - 9PM

Friday & Saturday: 11AM - 10PM

Address:

Esquire by Cooper's Hawk

58 E Oak Street

Chicago, IL 60611

P: (312) 736 – 9999

About Cooper's Hawk

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk was built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. The portfolio currently includes 54 Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant locations, a 595,000 member wine club and "by Cooper's Hawk" concepts that showcase a curated selection of some of the best culinary and wine experiences. Cooper's Hawk wines have won nearly 600 awards and are the Official Wines of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards. ( www.chwinery.com )

About Esquire by Cooper's Hawk

Built in 1938, the Esquire Theater facade and original sign has been retained for the unique three-level structure of nearly 24,000 square feet including a large digital display of Visiting Chefs, glamorous art deco inspired furnishings, fresh floral arrangements, and new wine collectables displayed throughout. The highlight of the space is a 50 foot glass enclosed wine tower holding over 1,600 label selections of wine from around the world surrounded by two large dining rooms with intimate seating, tasting bar, 5 private dining rooms and an outdoor terrace overlooking Oak Street. Esquire is the proud recipient of Wine Spectator's "Best of Award of Excellence" for their wine collection for three consecutive years.

MORE

Website: www.chwinery.com

Instagram: @esquirebyCH + @chwinery

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/esquirebych + www.facebook.com/coopershawk

Media Contact:

Elaine LaPersonerie

[email protected]

917-930-4080

SOURCE Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants