Top Chinese chefs were gathered by Luhua Group, launching "Luhua Family Banquet"

As an inheritor of "Chinese taste", Luhua Group invited seven top Chinese chefs to bring out "Luhua Family Banquet". Family banquet is different from the general dinner, which is a harmonious gathering for blood relatives and intimate friends.

"Chinese Flavor - Luhua Family Banquet" consists of 10 dishes, which is jointly developed by 7 culinary masters of Sichuan, Guangdong, Shandong and Liao cuisines. Master Chen Jinchang, the great master of Chinese Cuisine Association Hall of Fame and the representative inheritor of Henan intangible cultural heritage Yu cuisuine, brought his signature dish Chen's braised fish in soy sauce for the "Luhua Family Banquet". With the help of Luhua high oleic acid peanut oil and "natural fresh" soy sauce, spring onions, bell peppers, ginger slices, peanut sprouts and beef were dancing in the flames of the stove under the conduct of Huang shifeng, the master of Guangdong cuisine. Master Huang cooked this beef stir-fried with peanut sprouts for the banquet.

In order to ensure the "color, aroma and taste" of Chinese food culture, Luhua Group provided "5S press first grade peanut oil" and other edible oil products for the 2019 "Luhua Cup" Chinese Cuisine World Championship Tournament, as well as provided a series of high-end seasonings including natural and fresh sauce-flavor, black glutinous rice wine vinegar, fresh oyster sauce, natural spices throughout this Chinese Cuisine world championship tournament. According to Chinese Cuisine Association, Luhua successfully provided excellent quality of ingredients for this international top cuisine tournament, which contributed a lot to promoting "Chinese flavor" into the world vision.

Cheng Gang, vice President of Luhua Group, said: "Luhua Group is carrying forward its pursuit of craftsmanship for Chinese cuisine in its own way, leading the market of high-end cooking oil in China, creating healthy and delicious products for consumers, inheriting Chinese taste with 'Lu Floral', and promoting Chinese taste float around the world!"

With the theme of "the world of Chinese food, Chinese food in the world", the 2019 "Luhua Cup" Chinese Cuisine World Championship Tournament brought together 200 culinary elites from nearly 20 teams over the world to compete on a same stage.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=343487

SOURCE China Cuisine Association