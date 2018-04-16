Top Companies Team Up With March of Dimes to Fight for Health of Moms and Babies

Publix

Raising $8.3 million in 2017, Publix aims to be the March of Dimes #1 National March for Babies Corporate Partner for the third year in a row. An impressive feat for this largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain. Publix customers and associates have raised more than $73 million for March of Dimes in 22 years as part of its dedication to serving its communities. Visit your local Publix April 12 through April 28 to make a donation at the register. To learn more, visit the Publix website.

Kmart

Visit Kmart, March of Dimes' longest-running corporate partner, now through June 23 and donate at the register when you check out. You can also support the March of Dimes with the purchase of a 2018 March of Dimes collectible puppy figurine, in-store or online, for just $5. With every purchase, Kmart will donate $1 to the March of Dimes. Buy one to add to your collection! Learn more on Kmart's website or at any Kmart nationwide.

Famous Footwear

Since becoming a national sponsor 15 years ago, Famous Footwear has raised more than $21 million for the March of Dimes. Saucony is the Official Shoe Sponsor of March for Babies, with $5 from each pair of Saucony shoes sold at Famous Footwear being donated to March for Babies. You can donate at the register or online between March 22 and April 22 to support March for Babies, with Famous Footwear Rewards Members receiving 15 bonus points for donating $2 or more. Visit your local Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, or Famous Footwear Outlet or shop online.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised millions for babies, mothers and families over the last 17 years through their March for Babies sticker campaign, which kicked off April 1. Visit any Big 5 Sporting Goods through May 13 to purchase your stickers and join Big 5 at a local March for Babies walk near you. For more information, visit the "Special Events" page on their website.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is proud to continue and expand their partnership of 13 years raising nearly $1 million for the March of Dimes. Now through April 30, visit your neighboring Jack in the Box in CA, KS, MO, NC, NV, OK, SC, TX, UT and WA. Donate $1 and receive a March of Dimes lapel pin to show the world you're helping build a brighter future for us all. For more information, visit their website.

March for Babies is the nation's favorite walking event that takes place in about 400 communities nationwide. Learn more about March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. You can sign up to walk, join a team or donate to help moms and babies.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-companies-team-up-with-march-of-dimes-to-fight-for-health-of-moms-and-babies-300629191.html

SOURCE March of Dimes

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

