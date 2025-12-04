Top Crunch Franchisee CR Fitness Goes Big with Four Texas One-Day Cyber Sale Events

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce a special one-day Cyber Sale at four of its Texas locations: Crunch Rowlett, Crunch Summer Creek, Crunch Grand Prairie, and Crunch Central Forest.

On December 6th, head to each club's website for exclusive online-only membership deals. For one day only, memberships start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees, plus savings of up to $60 annually. The first 500 members to join at each location will receive exciting perks, including a free t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more! Each club will also be hosting an in-person Cyber Sale Party from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on that day, featuring fitness, fun, and community activities for attendees.

The participating locations are:

Crunch Rowlett – 3601 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

– 3601 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Crunch Summer Creek – 5317 Sycamore Lake Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123

– 5317 Sycamore Lake Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Crunch Grand Prairie – 3124 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

– 3124 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Crunch Central Forest – 11615 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243

Each Texas location is a 3.0 Crunch club designed with a modern layout to deliver a complete, upscale fitness experience. The clubs feature top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, group fitness studios, hot studios, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, Infrared Sauna, the innovative HIITZone™, and more. Whether a beginner or seasoned athlete, members will find a motivating, engaging, and welcoming environment to reach their fitness goals.

"Bringing our one-day Cyber Sale to four Texas locations at once shows just how fast CR Fitness is growing across the state," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "We're expanding our footprint to make the Crunch experience accessible to more communities than ever. With top-of-the-line equipment, premium amenities, and services all under one roof, these clubs are designed to help everyone in Texas reach their fitness goals and crush them."

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, currently operates 88 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

[email protected]

SVP, Marketing

CR Fitness

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.