Top Endpoint Protection Solutions Recognized in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Emotional Footprint Report

Drawing on verified end-user reviews from SoftwareReviews, Info-Tech Research Group's peer-review platform, the 2026 Endpoint Protection Emotional Footprint Report evaluates leading endpoint protection solutions across enterprise and midmarket segments using the Net Emotional Footprint methodology. The findings highlight solutions that deliver strong security performance and high user satisfaction, providing organizations with data-driven guidance to strengthen endpoint security strategies and select tools that align with their operational needs and build user trust.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Enterprise demand for advanced endpoint protection solutions continues to grow as organizations look to strengthen their security posture, reduce response times, and defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. Endpoint protection platforms now play a central role in safeguarding devices, users, and corporate data across distributed environments. The 2026 Endpoint Protection Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top nine solutions that stand out for delivering strong user satisfaction, trust, and overall customer experience. Rankings are based on verified feedback collected through the global research and advisory firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

2026 Endpoint Protection Enterprise Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.) 2026 Endpoint Protection Midmarket Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.)

Modern endpoint protection solutions safeguard organizational devices by monitoring endpoint activity and enforcing security policies across environments. These platforms provide capabilities such as device control, application management, vulnerability mitigation, patch support, and visibility into endpoint health and compliance. With centralized oversight and policy-driven controls, they help IT and security teams maintain operational integrity, support regulatory requirements, and ensure consistent protection across a distributed workforce.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment by aggregating responses across 25 proactive questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint (NEF), a composite score that reflects the overall emotional tone of user feedback.

Data from 2,535 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the highest-rated solutions for the 2026 Endpoint Protection Emotional Footprint Report. These insights offer organizations a clear, data-driven perspective on the leading providers, enabling them to select the right solution to protect organizational devices, users, and data.

The 2026 Endpoint Protection Enterprise Champions are as follows:

ThreatLocker, +95 NEF, recognized for its effectiveness in protecting endpoints.

ThreatDown EDR, +94 NEF, highly rated for its efficiency in threat detection and response.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, +94 NEF, noted for its reliability in delivering consistent protection.

Crowdstrike Falcon Platform, +90 NEF, distinguished for fostering a respectful and trustworthy customer experience.

The 2026 Endpoint Protection Midmarket Champions are as follows:

Analyst Insight:

"As endpoint environments become increasingly complex and distributed, organizations depend on endpoint protection solutions to maintain security, visibility, and control across their digital footprint," says Victor Okorie, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The strongest platforms go beyond basic threat prevention to deliver consistent performance, user trust, and responsive support. For many organizations, selecting a top-performing endpoint protection solution is key to strengthening resilience and maintaining confidence in their security strategy."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have direct experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Endpoint Protection Emotional Footprint Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company.

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About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a peer-review platform from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm. The platform provides verified end-user insights that help organizations evaluate software based on features, vendor experience, and overall value. In addition to end-user insights, the firm offers peer-driven resources and advisory services, including buyer reviews, marketing and product guidance, and go-to-market support. These offerings enable technology providers to better understand customer needs, refine product strategies, and clearly communicate differentiated value to the market.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.