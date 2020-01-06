Top ESG Experts and CEOs to Participate in First-Annual Green Debate and Gala Reception During the World Economic Forum in Davos

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Cornerstone Capital Group, Full Cycle, and Royal Park Stockholm, among others, will gather to discuss climate change, sustainability strategies, the circular economy, and more at the first-annual Green Debate and Gala Reception during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Logistical details of the event can be found below:

Green Debate Gala Reception



Date : January 23, 2020

Time : 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CET

Location : Hotel Seehof Date : January 23, 2020

Time : 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. CET

Location : Hotel Seehof

Media looking to attend the Green Debate and Reception during the World Economic Forum in Davos should contact Megan Carey from our global communications agency, M Group Strategic Communications, at mcarey@mgroupsc.com or call 646-853-5953.

The Green Debate, organised by In-Events, will bring together forward-thinking executives and CEOs who share a common interest in sustainable business and development. Panel participants include Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Group; Ibrahim Al Husseini, CEO of Full Cycle; Thimo V. Schmitt, Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Aurora; Paula Schwarz, Founder of Cloud Nation.

The debate will be moderated by Gerry Van Der Sluys, Co-owner and CEO of Business Creation Investments and Sarah Backhouse, Managing Director of Sustainability 50 at World 50. Debate topics include: Responsible Investing, The Future of the Circular Economy, Developing Sustainable Strategies for Companies, Climate Change, Companies aligning with SDGs, Clean Energy, and Sustainability as a Business Opportunity.

Following the panel, In-Events, Cornerstone Capital Group, Fully Cycle and Royal Park will host a Gala Reception beginning at 7 p.m. CET. The reception will gather top executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos and feature a welcome address by Ibrahim Al Husseini, CEO of Full Cycle. Additionally, Paula Schwarz, Founder of Cloud Nation, and Professor Dr. Christian Duve, Founder of V29 Legal, will deliver reception presentations.

"The Green Debate and Gala Reception offer companies the opportunity to showcase themselves and to connect with some of the world's most influential leaders and investors," said Zdenka E. Rezacova of In-Events. "Our goal is to inspire and to contribute to a scale mind shift in how we value and perceive our environment, economic growth, and development," said Rezacova.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. The Forum's mission – improving the state of the world – guides the design and development of the Annual Meeting objectives. Building on its 2018 ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management, the Forum in 2020 is working to make Davos one of the most sustainable international summits.

About In-Events

In-Events.org is a boutique events agency specializing in C-level business events, fundraiser galas, and events promoting environmental and sustainability solutions. IN-EVENTS brings together global business leaders, investors, influencers, and citizens, to support environmental innovation, awareness, and sustainable practices.

About M Group Strategic Communications

M Group Strategic Communications is a global corporate public relations and integrated communications agency. Headquartered in lower Manhattan with 9 affiliate offices in six countries, our agency provides clients with an integrated approach to strategic communications including public relations, investor relations, social media, marketing, public affairs, and crisis communications. For more information about M Group Strategic Communications, visit www.mgroupsc.com.

Contact:

Megan Carey

M Group Strategic Communications

646-776-3567

mcarey@mgroupsc.com

To participate in the Green Debate in Davos please contact:

Zdenka E. Rezacova

In-Events.org

0030 - 69 43 105 811

zdenka@in-events.org

SOURCE In-Events

Related Links

http://in-events.org

