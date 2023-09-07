Top Federal Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's Health IT Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, will recognize key government leaders as part of its Flywheel Awards program highlighting contributions within the health IT space. GovCIO Media & Research will recognize the awardees during its upcoming Health IT Summit Sept. 21 at the Bethesda Marriot from 8 am to 3 pm.

Health IT Summit

In addition to honoring the efforts of these federal IT leaders, the annual Health IT summit will bring together the federal health IT community to tackle the latest developments of the past year and discuss the future of public health with leaders from the Center from Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs and more. Topics covered will include the new Public Health Data Strategy, electronic health records (EHR) modernization, data interoperability, health equity, data privacy and cybersecurity.

Health IT Summit Flywheel Award Categories and Winners
Digital Transformer

  • Andrea Fletcher, Chief Digital Strategy Officer at CMS

Innovation Champions

  • Neil C. Evans, MD, Chief Officer for the Office of Connected Care at VHA and the Senior Advisor to the CIO at VA
  • Renee Wegrzyn, Director of ARPA-H

Health Equity Advocates

  • Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS
  • Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director for the Office of Health Equity at VHA

Interoperability Leader

  • Amanda Cournoyer, Data and Interoperability Director for EHRM-IO at VA

Rising Star

  • Sanja Basaric, AI Program Lead at HHS

"These awards embody what it means to be a transformer in health IT, and it is our goal to continuously recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, President of GovCIO Media & Research. "The Health IT Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from those who are at the forefront of today's pressing initiatives in health IT, and we are honored to have been able to recognize some of these leaders."

"The Health IT Summit is not just an event; it's a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration and shaping the future of public health," said Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "We're excited to welcome the community to discuss the latest advancements and future of health IT."

About GovCIO Media & Research
GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

