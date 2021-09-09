Top Florida Moving Company, Good Greek, on The Move with Defending World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Second Season

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, a provider of total relocation solutions in Florida, is proud to enter its second season as the Official Mover of the defending NFL Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Bucs battle to defend their title, Good Greek will continue handling all the team's transportation needs, ensuring everything arrives safely for all their local and away games.

The Buccaneers kickoff the 2021-22 season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We're fired up," said the Good Greek himself, Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "We're proud to have worked as the Official Mover for the Buccaneers during their championship season and we're looking forward to more of the same this season. You can't help but love this team, and we know what they mean to people across Florida."

Georgedakis added, "We're proud to work with a first-class organization like the Bucs. They are exactly the kind of professional, community-oriented organization we aspire to partner with in all our companies and services."

Good Greek Moving & Storage is part of the Total Relocation Solutions offered by Good Greek companies, which also includes Junk & Debris Removal as well as Auto Transport. Good Greek Realty, Good Greek Concierge and the Good Greek Welcome Home Gift and Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide are also available in select markets.

Good Greek became the Official Mover of the Buccaneers for the 2020-21 season that saw the team win a decisive Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. It was the second Super Bowl triumph for the Buccaneers, who also won the "Pirate Bowl" against the Oakland Raiders in January 2003.

The Buccaneers are among a long list of great sports teams, universities, and others to partner with Good Greek. The moving company has been named Official Mover of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the collegiate level, Good Greek Moving & Storage is the Official Mover of the University of Florida Gators Football, University of Miami Hurricanes, and Florida International University athletics.

Good Greek Moving & Storage is well-known for their focus on providing top-notch customer service. They offer residential and commercial customers everything they need for a move, including in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services, and climate-controlled secure storage monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to handle local, national and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For 28 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company offers Total Relocation Solutions that include full packing and unpacking services, auto transport, junk removal, real estate services and more. In every area, Good Greek places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers their "Best Move Ever."

