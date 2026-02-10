TOP FOODSERVICE EXECUTIVES APPOINTED TO 2026 WFF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential executives from across the foodservice industry will serve on the 2026 WFF Board of Directors, working together to help guide WFF's strategic priorities, advancing leadership development, strengthening talent pipelines, and equipping organizations with the skills and insights needed to drive performance in an increasingly complex business environment. As the premier nonprofit professional development organization serving the foodservice industry, WFF is proud to partner with these accomplished leaders to build limitless opportunities across operators, manufacturers, distributors and allied partners shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

WFF 2026 Executive Committee Officers

"Impact starts at the top with leaders who understand our industry, are committed to its growth, and are ready to foster work environments that create greater opportunities for everyone while driving stronger organizational performance," said WFF President & CEO Kelli Valade. "WFF is grateful for the guidance these seasoned leaders bring to our work and honored to partner with them in advancing our mission of Changing the Face of Leadership®."

Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Gourmet, will serve as Chair of the 2026 WFF Board of Directors. "The WFF Board is made up of women and men with deep industry expertise and a shared commitment to helping others grow their careers while strengthening the industry," Rasmussen said. "Through its in-person and virtual leadership development, role modeling, and strategic networking, WFF is building a strong and diverse pipeline of future leaders."

Congratulations to WFF 2026 Officers and Executive Committee appointments

Brooke Buchanan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Panera Bread

Christie Cook, Vice President, Head of Human Resources, DINE Brands Global

Sandy Furbee, Senior Director, Product Development & Commercialization, Nestlé

Janicka Green, Divisional Vice President of Operations, LongHorn Steakhouse, Darden Restaurants

Jeff Swinton, VP, GoTo Market, CJ Schwan's Company

Andra Stan, Vice President, Go to Market, North America, McCain Foods

Elizabeth Ubell, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Sysco Foods

WFF 2026 Executive Committee

Chair - Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Gourmet

Chair-Elect - Shannon Garcia, President, Global Franchise Markets and Global Operations, Yum! Brands

Treasurer - Trona Balkissoon, SVP of Finance, Golden Corral

Immediate Past Chair - Kate Jaspon, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands

Executive Committee Member - Tanika Cabral, GM and VP, Franchise Leadership, The Coca-Cola Company

Executive Committee Member - Elizabeth Horvath, VP Marketing NA, Kerry

Executive Committee Member - Meredith Nelson, Business Unit Director, Mexican Meals, General Mills

Executive Committee Member - Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of all leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women and men build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where everyone can thrive, and organizations reap the financial and performance rewards of a diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

