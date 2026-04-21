WFF APPOINTS FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE ELLIE DOTY CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Marketing leader behind global brands Denny's, Burger King, Chili's, Taco Bell and KFC to expand industry impact and accelerate WFF into its next chapter

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) today announced that Ellie Doty will join the organization as Chief Brand Officer, further strengthening its leadership team following the recent appointment of Kelli Valade as President & CEO. Together, they bring a broad range of capabilities and a strong track record of impact across the foodservice industry.

Ellie Doty

Valade has spent her career as a catalyst for transformational growth at some of the world's most recognized foodservice organizations. Doty complements that foundation with a career defined by building and evolving iconic consumer brands at scale. This leadership combination positions WFF to apply the discipline of commercial growth and high-impact modernization to advance its nonprofit mission of developing and advancing leaders in the foodservice industry.

Known for her strategic foresight, brand stewardship and innovative thinking, Doty will expand WFF's partnerships and membership, reach new industry segments and elevate the organization's offerings.

"Ellie brings a rare combination of brand building, commercial acumen and deep industry knowledge," said Valade. "As we expand WFF's reach and impact, her leadership will be critical in helping us connect across the foodservice industry to develop the next generation of foodservice leaders."

Accelerating progress

Doty has a consistent record of driving results, shaping compelling brand narratives, and building strong stakeholder relationships that support sustained growth and relevance in competitive markets. A long-standing WFF member, she understands the organization's unique ability to accelerate careers while strengthening the industry's leadership pipeline.

"I haven't just built a rewarding career in the foodservice industry—I've become part of a powerful community," Doty said. "The opportunity to apply modern brand-building and growth strategies to expand WFF's impact is both compelling and exciting. WFF helps foodservice professionals broaden their vision of what's possible and build the capacity to achieve it. I'm honored to join the team and help advance that mission."

In her new role, Doty will shape and evolve WFF's professional development offerings, spanning in-person and live virtual learning, extensive networking opportunities and on-demand resources designed to meet members at every stage of their career.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of all leaders. Since 1989, WFF has provided tools and resources to help women and men build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement. WFF also partners with the foodservice industry to create work environments where everyone can thrive, and where organizations benefit from the financial and performance advantages of a diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)