Top Gun Facility Services, a Portfolio Company of Osceola Capital, Completes Acquisition of Zoneez Power Washing & Window Cleaning

DENVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Facility Services ("Top Gun"), a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced that it has acquired Zoneez Power Washing & Window Cleaning ("Zoneez").

Headquartered in Phoenix, Zoneez provides pressure washing and window cleaning services for commercial assets in Arizona. The acquisition of Zoneez continues Top Gun's strategy of building a national footprint by partnering with the best facilities services firms in each region of the country, and then providing them with capital to accelerate their growth. Zoneez services an impressive roster of commercial and multi-family customers, and Top Gun intends to support the Company as it expands across Arizona and the Southwest. Visit www.zoneez.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with Top Gun and Osceola Capital as we forge our next phase of growth. We share a similar vision, culture and mission for serving our clients with the highest quality of service. Top Gun's scale and reputation make it a perfect fit for the Zoneez team. We are excited that our partnership with Top Gun will provide a broader set of services and a larger geographic footprint, enabling us to better serve our clients and further accelerate our growth," said Kevin Lange, Founder of Zoneez.

About Top Gun

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Colorado, Top Gun is a leading provider of exterior facilities services to commercial businesses and municipalities in the Rockies and Southwest. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, window cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Top Gun also offers a broad suite of ancillary services, including caulking, waterproofing, building façade cleaning, paint striping, environmental spill clean-up, sandblasting, graffiti removal, building restoration, floriculture, and irrigation & water management. Visit www.topgunpressurewashing.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Osceola Capital Management, LLC

Related Links

http://www.osceola.com

