Top Home Décor Influencers Show Off Budget Makeovers in Sixth Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

Participating influencers are each assigned one of the five 2021 FrogTap e ® Design Trends – identified by celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak – to incorporate within their project. They will then be split into five groups according to their assigned trends, with three bloggers competing in each group for a shot at the grand prize: a $2,500 cash prize, $10,000 for the charity of their choice and $2,500 to execute an interior project concept designed by the creator for their selected charity.

In late July, Nayak will select the top five finalists – one representing each trend – and call upon the public to choose the winner. Following a two-week public voting period featuring a $1,000 sweepstakes, the 2021 Paintover Challenge Winner will be announced on August 18. All room makeovers will be documented on PaintoverChallenge.com, to show how easy it is to bring the latest trends to life on any budget.

2021 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

"We saw an amazing variety of projects by expanding our influencer pool to 15 last year, and we're continuing with this approach again to help us paint a picture of all the different ways our design trends can be brought to life," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "We're also excited to double down on the charity component featured in previous years to give our influencers even more motivation to bring their best work to the table to support their favorite cause."

To follow the Paintover Challenge® and learn more about the 2021 Design Trends or FrogTape® brand products, visit PaintoverChallenge.com.

