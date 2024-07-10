Top DIY Influencers Compete in Ninth Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

Participants will use FrogTape® brand painter's tape to bring trendy design projects to life for a chance to win big

AVON, Ohio, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold on to your paintbrushes—the ninth annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® is back! In this year's competition, eight DIY influencers will compete to prove themselves as the master of makeovers by creating a showstopping space in their home with the help of FrogTape® brand painter's tape. With $5,000 up for grabs as well as a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice, the best use of FrogTape® will be the key to taking home the top prize.

Beginning this month, the contestants will kick off their interior design projects sharing helpful tips and tricks for using FrogTape® along the way. They will also incorporate inspiration from one of the popular 2024 FrogTape® Design Trends into their spaces. From creative kitchen updates to providing a bold splash of color, celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak leaned into her sharp eye to identify this year's trends: Island Escape, Color Splash, Murality and Wainscot Just a Minute. The projects will be complete by early August.

"We hope following along with the competition will give everyday DIYers the confidence to try these trendy painting projects in their own homes," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "Paintover shows how anyone can bring their creativity to life like a pro by using the trends and FrogTape® as a guide."

This year, the power to crown the grand prize winner is completely in the public's hands. From August 7-21, online voters can select their favorite design for a chance to win a $1,000 sweepstakes prize. The influencer who is the creator of the most inspiring room will take home $5,000 and select a nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation.

"Over the years, Paintover has provided inspiration in more ways than one," Shagovac said. "The charitable component enables the influencers to paint with purpose and make an even bigger impact with their creativity and hard work."

In addition to the grand prize winner, the remaining seven influencers have a chance to win a $2,500 judge's choice award. Nayak will have the honor of selecting the winner.

The 2024 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

Lauren Comer of @pinchplateparty

Haley Poole of Just Haley Homes

Sarah Merrell of Sarah Flips It

Kayla Nelson of @homediyary

Katie Sharpe of @sharpesouthernhome

Jess Smith of @beingjsmith

Tori Winkle of Love Letters by Tori

Haylee Griffin of Home With Hay

To follow the Paintover Challenge® and learn more about the 2024 Design Trends or FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTape.com/paintover-challenge-2024. Follow FrogTape® on its social channels for expert painting tips and techniques from this year's DIY ambassadors.

