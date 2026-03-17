Top Hospitality Jobs for Texans in 2026 -- OysterLink

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Mar 17, 2026, 11:55 ET

OysterLink data shows frontline restaurant and hotel roles leading hiring demand across Texas in early 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis by OysterLink shows that housekeepers, fast food workers and delivery drivers are the most in-demand hospitality jobs in Texas during the first quarter of 2026. These findings are based on job postings published on OysterLink between January and March 2026 and then analyzed across dozens of hospitality and service roles statewide.

Table 1. Top 15 Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Texas (Q1 2026)

Rank

Job Title

Number of Job Posts

1

Housekeeper

583

2

Fast Food Worker

562

3

Delivery Driver

531

4

Cashier

529

5

Baker

383

6

Cook

322

7

Hostess

308

8

Dishwasher

304

9

Barista

289

10

Concierge

286

11

Food and Beverage
Manager

264

12

Receptionist

252

13

Porter

237

14

Hotel Manager

236

15

Food Runner

231

Housekeepers ranked first with 583 job postings, reflecting strong hiring demand from hotels, resorts and short-term accommodation providers across the state. Fast food workers followed closely with 562 listings, while delivery drivers ranked third with 531 postings, which highlight the continued importance of takeout and delivery services across Texas' food service industry. Cashiers (529 postings) and bakers (383 postings) round out the top five most in-demand hospitality roles in the state.

According to the data, the majority of high-demand positions are frontline operational roles that directly support daily restaurant and hotel operations. These jobs typically require less formal education but play a critical role in keeping hospitality businesses running smoothly during peak travel and dining periods.

Industry leadership roles also appear in the rankings. Positions such as food and beverage manager, hotel manager and restaurant manager all recorded more than 200 job postings, suggesting continued demand for experienced professionals who can oversee operations and manage teams.

"The demand we're seeing in Texas hospitality right now reflects how essential frontline workers are to keeping restaurants, hotels and travel services running in the state," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink.

The analysis also highlights steady hiring demand for restaurant service roles, including servers, bussers, bartenders and barbacks, as restaurants continue expanding staff to keep up with customer demand.

A Competitive Hiring Market

Texas' hospitality sector has remained resilient despite broader economic fluctuations, driven by strong tourism, population growth and a thriving restaurant culture in major cities such as Austin, Houston and Dallas.

As businesses continue competing for workers, industry experts expect employers to place greater emphasis on competitive pay, flexible schedules and career development opportunities to attract and retain talent.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350 000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Media Contact
Ana Demidova
PR Representative
[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

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