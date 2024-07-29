Top Human Capital Management Platforms to Improve Workforce Operations in 2024: Insights Released From Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Report, Based on SoftwareReviews Data

The latest Human Capital Management Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, highlights the top enterprise and midmarket tools empowering organizations with advanced decision-making capabilities to navigate the evolving market dynamics of today.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its Human Captial Management (HCM) Software Emotional Footprint Report for enterprise and midmarket. The report findings are based on SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm, is a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's newly released report names seven top human capital management software providers as Champions for 2024.

Adopting HCM software is crucial for organizations, especially as they increasingly prioritize attracting, retaining, and engaging their workforces. This software integrates essential HR functions, such as storing employee information, managing payroll, recruiting, and administering benefits. By implementing HCM software, organizations can manage their human resources more efficiently, enhance HR service accessibility, promote learning and development, and boost employee engagement, ultimately fostering a productive and satisfied workforce.

Analyst Insight:

"The case for investing in HCM technology is more compelling than ever, yet the market has become increasingly complex. New vendors with innovative technology are emerging, while established players are consolidating, resulting in a constantly shifting landscape," says Lisa Highfield, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group and McLean & Company. "Therefore, it is crucial for software buyers to meticulously explore the HCM landscape to identify the vendor and technology that best aligns with their strategic priorities."

For organizations seeking the ideal HCM software solution that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the year's leading providers. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 2,461 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The 2024 Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Champions in the Enterprise market are as follows:

Workday HCM, 87 NEF, ranked high for having client-friendly policies.

UKG Pro, 80 NEF, ranked high for having integrity.

Dayforce, 78 NEF, ranked high for enabling productivity.

The 2024 Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Champions in the Midmarket are as follows:

Rippling, 92 NEF, ranked high for being efficient.

BambooHR, 91 NEF, ranked high for friendly negotiation policies.

Humi, 94 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Gusto, 91 NEF, ranked high for being performance-enabling.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The Info-Tech’s reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about Info-Tech’s SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

