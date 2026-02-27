Top In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Miami as Hotel Rates Rise - OysterLink

Server, housekeeper and cook roles lead hiring needs as Miami posts only double-digit ADR growth among major US markets

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami's hospitality job market is showing strong demand across a wide range of roles, as rising hotel rates point to increased pressure on service and operations.

Recent job post data from OysterLink reveals that server, housekeeper and cook roles are currently the most in-demand in Miami. These high-volume positions are essential to maintaining service standards as hotels and restaurants respond to elevated guest expectations.

Table 1. Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Miami Based on Total Job Posts on OysterLink

Rank Job Title Job Count 1 Server 106 2 Housekeeper 98 3 Cook 88 4 Concierge 71 5 Line Cook 68 6 Delivery Driver 64 7 Food & Beverage Manager 63 8 Porter 61 9 Fast Food Worker 59 10 Chef 57

The hiring demand comes alongside a notable increase in hotel pricing. According to CoStar, Miami posted a 12.4% year-over-year rise in average daily rate (ADR), reaching $287.84, making it the only top U.S. market to record double-digit ADR growth in January 2026. The increase was largely driven by major events, including the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

This combination of rising rates and concentrated hiring demand suggests that hospitality operators are scaling their teams to support periods of intensified activity, particularly during large-scale events that bring in high volumes of visitors.

Beyond frontline roles, back-of-house and operational positions are also seeing strong demand. Line cooks, porters and kitchen managers rank among the most sought-after roles, highlighting the need for efficiency and consistency in food service operations.

At the same time, guest experience roles such as concierge and food & beverage manager reflect a growing emphasis on service quality as pricing increases. Employers are also hiring for leadership positions, including hotel managers and chefs, to oversee performance during high-demand periods.

Overall, the data points to a broad-based hiring need across Miami's hospitality sector, driven by a mix of operational requirements and market conditions tied to increased travel demand.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To explore more labor market data or post a job, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink