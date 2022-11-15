Top Industry Coach, Judy LaDeur, Honored with RISMedia "On the Shoulders of Giants" Award

Esteemed coach is this year's recipient of the prestigious award presented by RE/MAX, LLC and RISMedia

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC and RISMedia are pleased to announce that real estate coaching legend Judy LaDeur received the "On the Shoulders of Giants" award during the RISMedia 2022 Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.

The prestigious award recognizes an individual whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry. With more than 35 years of experience and excellence in her roles as agent, broker, coach, and president of her coaching company Judy LaDeur International, LaDeur is highly respected in the industry. Her expertise in recruiting, retention, teams and business management has helped countless brokers build successful careers.

"It's not an exaggeration to say Judy has shaped the lives of literally tens of thousands of brokers in this business," says Josh Bolgren, RE/MAX SVP, Franchise Operations. "When you're talking about giants in our industry – people who have lifted others and helped them achieve their goals – you're talking about leaders like Judy LaDeur."

RE/MAX has been a proud sponsor of the "On the Shoulders of Giants" award, presented in conjunction with RISMedia, for the past 16 years. The 2021 winner of the esteemed award was Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®).

