Top Los Angeles Spine Surgeon Dr. Albert Wong Served as Faculty Leader at Globus Advanced Spine Surgery Training Course

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong of DOCS Health served as faculty leader at an exclusive Globus-sponsored educational conference, teaching advanced prone lateral lumbar fusion techniques to neurosurgery and orthopedic spine residents and fellows in San Diego, California.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Albert Wong, Neurosurgeon at DOCS Health, served as faculty leader at an advanced educational conference and hands-on cadaver course sponsored by Globus in San Diego, California on October 18, 2025. The prestigious event brought together esteemed faculty from around the country who are recognized leaders in the field of spine surgery to train the next generation of neurosurgery and orthopedic spine specialists.

Dr. Wong at the Globus-sponsored educational conference

As the primary expert demonstrating innovative surgical techniques, Dr. Wong taught advanced prone lateral lumbar spinal fusion procedures that enable 360 degrees of complete fusion utilizing minimally invasive incisions with computer-guided robotic-assisted surgery. This cutting-edge approach represents a significant advancement in spinal fusion technology, offering patients more comprehensive treatment options with reduced recovery times and improved outcomes.

The multi-day educational conference combined didactic lectures with intensive hands-on cadaver training, allowing residents and fellows to develop proficiency in these advanced techniques under the guidance of leading spine surgeons. Dr. Wong's expertise in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures made him an ideal choice to lead instruction in these groundbreaking surgical methods.

"Teaching the next generation of spine surgeons is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career," said Dr. Albert Wong, Neurosurgeon at DOCS Health. "The prone lateral approach combined with robotic assistance represents a paradigm shift in how we can achieve complete spinal fusion while minimizing tissue disruption. By sharing these advanced techniques with residents and fellows, we're ensuring that more patients across the country will have access to the most sophisticated surgical options available."

The Globus-sponsored course underscores the medical device industry's commitment to advancing surgical education and ensuring that emerging spine surgeons are trained in the latest technologies and techniques. Faculty selection for these prestigious educational events is highly competitive, with only the most accomplished and respected surgeons invited to teach.

Dr. Wong's selection as faculty leader reflects his standing as a national authority in minimally invasive and robotic spine surgery. His expertise spans complex spinal reconstructions, degenerative conditions, and advanced fusion techniques that improve patient outcomes while reducing surgical trauma.

About DOCS Health

Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, California, DOCS Health is recognized for providing innovative treatments for spinal, orthopedic, and neurological conditions. The clinic's multidisciplinary team includes orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, sports injury specialists, and rehabilitation experts trained at some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the United States.

Whether treating acute injuries or chronic spine conditions, DOCS Health delivers personalized care using the latest in minimally invasive techniques and medical technology. The practice is committed to clinical excellence, patient-centered outcomes, and leadership in surgical education.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit www.docshealth.com.

