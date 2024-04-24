Top Luxury Day Spa Burke Williams Announces 2024 Plans, Massage Industry Trends

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 40 years Burke Williams has been an innovator and leader in the luxury day spa industry, and in 2024 the company is continuing to deliver relaxing, rejuvenating experiences for guests that truly transform their day.

Burke Williams' focus is on providing the most luxurious, highest-quality facial, massage and spa services while also exploring the evolution of the massage industry, encompassing new massage techniques and emphasizing the necessity for wellness, which provides a temporary escape from reality centered around you.

In particular, the trend to focus on self-care and the importance of escaping everyday life has been on the rise globally for many years, and Burke Williams is happy to be part of the movement knowing that valued guests leave the company's day spas feeling transformed and that's truly why the company exists.

Additionally, over the years, Burke Williams has seen increasing demand for the company's proprietary skin care products (H2V by Burke Williams) used throughout their spas. And soon groundbreaking news will emerge about the product line.

Burke Williams also launched their Mother's Day gift card packages which are available on their website now for a limited time: https://www.burkewilliams.com/giftcards

About Burke Williams:

For almost 40 years Burke Williams has been recognized as an innovator and leader in the spa industry and the company has built not only a loyal following but also a team that works together to provide the best guest experiences possible. Today, with 11 locations across California, Burke Williams is a sanctuary, a place for wellness and beauty, inspiration and optimism.

