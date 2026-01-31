Top Market Share in 30 Countries! Dreame Robotic Vacuum Showcases Its Technological Edge in Silicon Valley, Outlining the Future of Intelligent Cleaning

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Robotic Vacuum hosted its launch event, The Age of Dreame Intelligence, in the heart of Silicon Valley's Stanford area, a premier global hub for technological innovation. Dreame Robotic Vacuum officially announced that it has secured the top market share in 30 countries and regions as of 2025. The event not only highlighted Dreame Robotic Vacuum's pioneering technological advancements in the global smart cleaning sector, but also underscored its visionary strategic direction and leadership within the industry.

Dreame Robotic Vacuum Hosts The Age of Dreame Intelligence Launch Event in Silicon Valley Dreame Robotic Vacuum products showcased at the Silicon Valley launch event

As a core hub for global innovation, Silicon Valley's technological trends often reflect global market trends, with Stanford serving as a symbol of cutting-edge technological advancements. At this event, Dreame Robotic Vacuum showcased a range of high-end intelligent products, including the X60 Ultra robotic vacuum, CyberX stair-climbing robot, Cyber10 Ultra robotic arm, and Aqua10 Ultra Roller, marking a significant presence at the heart of global innovation. These innovations highlight Dreame Robotic Vacuum's leadership in the intelligent cleaning field and demonstrate its investment potential.

Just weeks before this launch event in Silicon Valley, Dreame Robotic Vacuum had made a major splash at CES 2026, where the X60 Ultra vacuum won 10 prestigious awards, once again becoming the focal point of the exhibition. The vacuum's ultra-slim 7.95cm profile offers unprecedented cleaning coverage, while its ultra-wide-angle binocular dynamic navigation and obstacle avoidance system accurately detects obstacles and quickly adapts to changes in its environment. Through these groundbreaking innovations, Dreame Robotic Vacuum has attracted substantial global investment, especially from Silicon Valley investors, accelerating the global rollout and expansion of its technology and products.

Dreame Robotic Vacuum has achieved remarkable success in the global market. During the event, it was announced that Dreame Robotic Vacuum has secured the leading market share in 30 countries and regions, earning widespread recognition and demonstrating strong competitiveness. In key markets such as Poland, Germany, and Switzerland, its market share has consistently exceeded 40%. Meanwhile, its expansion across North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America is accelerating. As of now, Dreame operates in over 120 countries and regions, with more than 6,500 retail outlets worldwide.

The Silicon Valley launch event not only reinforced Dreame Robotic Vacuum's position as a trailblazer in global innovation but also highlighted its continued deepening of strategic market and capital initiatives. Looking ahead, Dreame Robotic Vacuum is poised to continue spearheading high-end, forward-thinking innovations, offering sustained value and confidence to both consumers and investors.

CONTACT: Angie Zhang, [email protected]

SOURCE Dreame Technology