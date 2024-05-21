Top Master Data Management Platforms of 2024 Revealed in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report, Powered by SoftwareReviews

Info-Tech Research Group's latest Master Data Management (MDM) Impact Report, powered by SoftwareReviews data, showcases the leading tools empowering organizations with enhanced decision-making capabilities to navigate today's evolving market dynamics.

TORONTO, ON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published the 2024 Master Data Management (MDM) Data Quadrant Report, powered by SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews is a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's report names six data management software providers as Gold Medalists for the year.

Master data management (MDM) centralizes the creation of a single, authoritative source of truth for master and reference data, known as "the golden record." By ensuring that all operational and downstream business intelligence solutions reference this master record, organizations can achieve improved data accuracy, streamlined processes, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Adopting MDM is crucial for organizations seeking to maintain data integrity and efficiency. Without it, companies risk facing data inconsistencies, operational inefficiencies, and compromised business insights, which can lead to significant challenges in maintaining a competitive edge and achieving strategic goals.

For organizations seeking the ideal MDM software solution that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 528 users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

"Master data management puts organizations in a better position to use their data to its fullest potential," says Info-Tech advisory practice lead Kevin Tucker. "Companies can improve operational efficiency and drive more informed and strategic decision-making by establishing a single source of truth. On the flip side, failure to implement MDM can result in fragmented data, which in turn can stall decision-making and cause expensive mistakes and lost opportunities."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The firm's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

