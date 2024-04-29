Info-Tech Research Group's New Data Quadrant Report, Powered by SoftwareReviews, Reveals Top Data Integration Software Providers for 2024

A new Data Integration Data Quadrant Report from the global research and advisory firm showcases the leading data integration tools for 2024. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, the report identifies the top software providers that are empowering organizations with enhanced decision-making capabilities to effectively navigate today's market dynamics. This year's Gold Medalists include Zapier, Cleo Integration Cloud, TeamDynamix iPaaS, Flowgear, AWS Glue, Microsoft SQL Server, and Microsoft Azure Data Factory.

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published the 2024 Data Integration (DI) Data Quadrant Report, powered by SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews is a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's report names seven data integration software providers as Gold Medalists for the year.

Data integration tools streamline the amalgamation of data across various platforms, including databases, data warehouses, and applications, offering a cohesive perspective. By leveraging Integrated Platform as a Service (iPaaS), organizations can efficiently design, implement, and oversee their data workflows.

For organizations seeking the ideal data integration software option that best aligns with their specific requirements, the SoftwareReviews-powered report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 1,060 users and SoftwareReviews' data quadrant assessment.

The 2024 Data Integration Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The incorporation of DI technologies not only enhances data accuracy and accessibility but also supports informed decision-making processes. However, the absence of data integration solutions can lead to challenges such as fragmented data landscapes, decreased operational efficiency, and hindered data-driven strategies, ultimately impacting the organization's ability to remain competitive and agile in today's data-centric world.

Analyst Insight

"In today's rapidly evolving market, leveraging data integration tools is not just a strategic advantage but a necessity. Organizations that fail to integrate their data across diverse systems face significant setbacks in harnessing the full potential of their data assets. As we witness a surge in cloud adoption, data marketplaces and more complex data implementations such as Data Mesh and Data Fabric, the demand for data integration solutions like iPaaS is at an all-time high," says Andy Neill, chief enterprise architect, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "New features in modern iPaaS solutions, such as code generation and synthetic data generation, make iPaaS solutions within reach of business power users. Analysts predict that businesses investing in these technologies and making iPaaS services available to their business users will see a substantial improvement in decision-making speed and accuracy. This is crucial for staying ahead in a landscape where real-time insights and agility are key to success."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The firm's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

