Top PH firm Globe brings hunger alleviation program to international stage, partners with UN WFP

MANILA, Philippines, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe, a top telco and digital solutions provider in the Philippines, has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to bring its hunger alleviation program, Hapag Movement, to the international stage.

Launched on World Hunger Day, the partnership opens Globe's Hapag Movement to international donors, building on the initiative's momentum over the last two years.

Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto formalizes the partnership of the Hapag Movement with the UN World Food Program, signing the agreement with Dipayan Bhattacharyya, Director a.i. in the Philippines. The #ShareTheMeal challenge launched for Hapag Movement and the UN World Food Programme will also support the Philippines' school meals program, putting in place interventions that would prevent malnutrition and stunting that have grown rampant among young Filipino students.

The partnership seeks to expand the Hapag Movement's donor reach and amplify its impact. Since its launch in 2022, it has reached over 95,000 people and produced 2,662 livelihood training graduates.

"Hapag," the Filipino word for dining table, carries a deeper meaning than its definition, as it evokes the warmth and openness among family and friends while sharing food and stories together.

As a movement, Globe's initiative aims to address involuntary hunger by providing sustainable feeding and livelihood training to vulnerable families, leveraging partnerships to raise funds and reach communities. By joining forces with WFP, Globe hopes to tap the Filipino diaspora and get support from other international donors to bring urgent help to the hungry.

"We are privileged to collaborate with the UN World Food Programme, global leader in the fight against hunger and the largest international ally of the Hapag Movement. With their support, we are optimistic about mobilizing the global donor community to tackle the urgent issue of hunger in the Philippines," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

Hunger persists as a critical challenge in the country. According to the latest Social Weather Stations survey, nearly 4 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in the first quarter of 2024. The Philippines also scored 14.8 on the 2023 Global Hunger Index, indicating a "moderate" level of hunger.

"Private sector partnerships are critical in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. Globe's expansive network will allow us to support more food-insecure Filipinos. We are grateful for Globe's strong commitment to address hunger," said Dipayan Bhattacharyya, WFP Philippines Country Director ad interim.

Founded in 1961, the UN World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. With over 23,000 staff in over 120 countries and territories, WFP provides life-saving food assistance in emergencies and works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

WFP runs the ShareTheMeal initiative founded in 2015, providing over 226 million meals and garnered 1.6 million supporters across 38 countries, including the Philippines. For as low as Php40 pesos and a few taps on the phone, anyone can provide a nourishing meal to someone in need.

Donations can be made beginning today by visiting the Hapag Movement challenge link on ShareTheMeal. Globe and TM customers may also donate their points to ShareTheMeal through the GlobeOne app. In addition, supporters all around the world will soon be able to donate to ShareTheMeal through GCash.

WFP also assists Walang Gutom 2027, a nutrition-sensitive program led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), to address involuntary hunger, and works with the Philippine Government to expand the School-Based Feeding Program. Funds raised through this partnership will be channeled to WFP to support the implementation of school meals and Walang Gutom 2027: Food e-Voucher Program.

This support is crucial to help address child stunting, where children are unable to attain their full growth potential. About one third of Filipino children are stunted or too short for their age, an incidence closely linked to hunger. Hunger, in turn, affects a child's ability to learn and grow, setting back their intellectual development.

Child stunting is consequential to national development in the long run, as it affects an individual's future productivity. Citing a 2016 study by the Philippines' Department of Health, the National Nutrition Council, and UNICEF, the Philippine Statistics Authority earlier said child stunting could cost the country losses of US$1.9 billion in future adult productivity.

"The DSWD welcomes this partnership between Globe and the World Food Programme that will boost our full-scale implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027 Food Stamps Program for the benefit of food poor families," DSWD Usec. Eduardo Punay.

"Both organizations had significant contributions to the success of the flagship program's pilot implementation. The Department is glad to again share with Globe and WFP the goal of addressing hunger and malnutrition in our country in pursuit of the Marcos Jr. administration's whole-of-nation approach in tackling socio-economic problems," he added.

To learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/globe-of-good .

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It offers innovative digital solutions in the areas of fintech, healthtech, adtech, climate tech, shared services and venture capital. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

ABOUT THE UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

