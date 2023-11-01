Top Players in the Global New Car Market Include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Suzuki, and Nissan

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Cars Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global new cars industry profile provides valuable information about the market for new passenger cars, including key highlights, market size, market share, and forecasts. Here are some key points from the industry profile:

Key Highlights:

  • The new cars market includes the initial retail sale/registration of new passenger cars, including various types such as saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s, and light pickups.
  • Market value is calculated at the retail selling price (RSP), and market volume is given in terms of units sold.
  • Market share data is presented for motor manufacturing groups rather than individual brands, encompassing all brands within a manufacturing group.
  • All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation.

Market Overview:

  • The global new car market generated total revenues of $1,787.7 billion in 2022.
  • However, the market experienced a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2017 and 2022.
  • Market consumption volume is forecast to decline with a negative CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022, reaching a total of 64,844,700 cars in 2022.

Factors Driving Market Performance:

  • A positive macroeconomic environment with high consumer confidence, low car loan costs, and increasing disposable incomes stimulated demand for new vehicles and the replacement of old ones.

Scope:

The industry profile helps users understand the size, growth, and key players in the global new cars market. It includes a Five Forces analysis to assess competitive intensity and attractiveness. Additionally, leading company profiles provide insights into the operations and financial performance of key players. The profile also offers five-year forecasts for both value and volume.

Reasons to Buy:

The industry profile helps answer questions such as:

  • What was the size of the global new cars market by value in 2022?
  • What is the projected size of the global new cars market in 2027?
  • What factors impact the competitive landscape in the global new cars market?
  • How has the market performed over the last five years?
  • Who are the top competitors in the global new cars market?

Companies Mentioned

  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation
  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  • Mazda Ltd.
  • BYD Company Limited
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Renault SA
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Ford Motor Company Limited
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Stellantis NV
  • Hyundai Motor Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Global New Cars

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 New Cars in Asia-Pacific

6 New Cars in Europe

7 Macroeconomic Indicators

8 New Cars in France

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

10 New Cars in Germany

11 Macroeconomic Indicators

12 New Cars in Italy

13 Macroeconomic Indicators

14 New Cars in Japan

15 Macroeconomic Indicators

16 New Cars in Australia

17 Macroeconomic Indicators

18 New Cars in Canada

19 Macroeconomic Indicators

20 New Cars in China

21 Macroeconomic Indicators

22 New Cars in The Netherlands

23 Macroeconomic Indicators

24 New Cars in Spain

25 Macroeconomic Indicators

26 New Cars in The United Kingdom

27 Macroeconomic Indicators

28 New Cars in The United States

29 Macroeconomic Indicators

30 Company Profiles

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3vl37

