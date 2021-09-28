Top Private School BASIS Independent Silicon Valley to Open New Lower Campus Fall 2022

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools across the world have learned to embrace change over the last year, and while learning is returning to more normalized operations, for BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, a grades 5–12 private school, more positive change is in the air.

The leading Silicon Valley private school, which utilizes the nationally recognized and world-acclaimed BASIS Curriculum, is excited to announce the launch of a new Lower School campus, set to open fall 2022. The new Lower School campus will be conveniently located in the city of Sunnyvale, at 1500 Partridge Avenue, just a few miles from the current BASIS Independent Silicon Valley Parkmoor Avenue campus. This campus is designed to complement the upper grades at the original Silicon Valley location and will offer Transitional Kindergarten through Grade 5.

After serving as a member of the founding faculty of BASIS Independent Silicon Valley Upper location, Brooklyn Titus has been named Head of School for the new Lower School. "Since joining BASIS Independent Schools in 2014, I have developed a strong appreciation for the BASIS Curriculum, the dynamic staff that our schools attract, and the phenomenal students that we get to work with every day. I am thrilled to once again be a part of the opening of a new school in the BASIS Independent Schools network," said Titus.

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley has garnered notable prestige over the last several years by establishing itself as a premier college preparatory program in the Bay Area, with a steady track record of acceptances to the world's top colleges and universities . Niche's recently released 2022 Best School Rankings honored BASIS Independent Silicon Valley as #1 Best High School for STEM in California, and #2 Best High School for STEM in America. This top ranking further solidifies its mission to raise the standard of learning to the highest international levels.

"BASIS Independent Silicon Valley has set a standard for what global education looks like in today's world," said BASIS Independent Schools President, Matt Dick. "This expansion has been long-awaited by the families in the Bay Area community, because they place high value on giving their children an innovative, well-rounded start to their education in the early years—one that supports accelerated learning, independent thinking, creativity, and critical inquiry from the very first day. The new Silicon Valley Lower School will achieve these goals."

With a new, dedicated Lower School, BASIS Independent Silicon Valley will better meet the high demand for the school's program, which has seen tremendous growth since their founding in 2014, and will provide more students with the opportunity to benefit from the BASIS Curriculum. Some of the unique features of the new campus include the following:

Over 20 classrooms, complete with designated science rooms, an engineering room, and a spacious multipurpose room

Two full courts for basketball and volleyball, as well as expansive fields for outdoor activities and PE

Arrival and departure loop, plus abundant parking

Coded gates at each entry point and a secure perimeter fence

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley is hosting a virtual Curriculum Night event for prospective families on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Visit https://info.basisindependent.com/siliconvalley-2022-curriculum-night to register. To receive information about future virtual admission and in-person tour events, families are invited to join the school's interest list.

To learn more about BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, including key admission dates and program offerings, please visit siliconvalley.basisindependent.com.

About BASIS Independent Schools:

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from Transitional Kindergarten through Grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines. BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, and Northern Virginia, as well as international school locations in China and Thailand. Visit www.basisindependent.com for more information. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

