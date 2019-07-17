Top Producing Douglas Elliman Broker Marcos G. Cohen Launches New Digital Film

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announces that top broker Marcos G. Cohen has launched a digital marketing film, showcasing his knowledge and expertise about the landscape of New York City, be it the city's architecture, treasured locations and especially, its residential real estate. Cohen, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, moved to New York City at the age of 22, and began his career at Elliman in 1994. He has been a consistent top-producer ever since he joined the company three decades ago, servicing local, domestic and international clients.

In 2019, Cohen was the tenth highest ranking individual at Douglas Elliman. He was the top ranked individual agent in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and second ranked in 2015 among 7,000 real estate professionals company-wide.

"No two customers are the same, and I use my skills and personality to provide exemplary service to my clients from day one until closing," said Cohen. "Throughout my career, I've had the ability to help many people realize their dreams here in New York City. In exchange, my own dreams are realized, which is priceless to me."

Historical Brazilian interest in the New York City marketplace has further solidified Cohen's position as a company leader, and he has grown his international clientele to comprise half of his business. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, French and Italian as well as English and readily conducts his business in all of those languages.

"Marcos' unparalleled dedication to his clients has been demonstrated over his accomplished and longstanding career at Douglas Elliman," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "His enthusiasm for New York City, as demonstrated in this digital film, is no different than the passion he shows on a daily basis when working with clients and colleagues."

The video is available for viewing on a multitude of channels including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

