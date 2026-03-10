Top-Producing Real Estate Brokerage in Rhode Island Aligns with REMAX for Agent-Focused Future

Six-office, 300-agent former HomeSmart brokerage moves to REMAX for brand strength, global reach and technology advancements

DENVER, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, continues its growth mission and welcomes HomeSmart Professionals, one of the largest brokerages in Rhode Island to the REMAX brand. Owned and operated by Dean deTonnancourt, the brokerage will now operate as REMAX Revolution, bringing more than 300 agents from six offices into the network.

REMAX, with more than 145,000 agents and more than 8,500 offices in over 120 countries and territories, is the most productive real estate network in the world2 and is known for its global footprint as well as its top-tier brand recognition, innovative technology enhancements and progressive brand refresh.

"Dean and his agents add to the leading market share REMAX has in Rhode Island, and we're excited to welcome them into the global REMAX community," said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. "Dean's decision to convert his operation echoes the moves of several other Broker/Owners this past year. They're seeing the massive value REMAX offers their agents – for both now and the future."

deTonnancourt, a former REMAX agent himself, built his brokerage with the agent at the center of every decision and says that philosophy will continue as the company aligns with the REMAX brand.

"REMAX is truly agent-focused," said deTonnancourt. "The branding, marketing, and tools are all built and designed with the agent in mind."

With more than three decades in real estate, deTonnancourt spent seven years of his career as a REMAX agent before becoming a broker and bringing the Keller Williams brand to Rhode Island in 2000. In early 2014, he pioneered yet another unknown brand to the marketplace, launching HomeSmart Professionals, the franchise's first location on the East Coast and now says he's excited to return to a brand known for its No. 1 brand awareness.1

"REMAX stands out not only for its tools, but especially for its brand recognition," deTonnancourt said. "As a broker, having access to a larger network and robust resources for both myself and my agents is critical. The global reach of the REMAX brand makes this move an easy choice."

This conversion is the latest of several high-performing brokerages choosing to join REMAX for its global network, productive agent mindset, brand strength and innovative technology. Recent conversions include:

Globally, REMAX continues to grow with recent expansions into six nations.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2 As measured by residential transaction sides.

