Top-Producing Team Jackson Arnett Group Joins Douglas Elliman in Rancho Santa Fe and North County Coastal San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced that the Jackson Arnett Group, one of San Diego, California's most accomplished real estate teams and a former RealTrends #3 Medium Size Team (by sides) in Rancho Santa Fe, has joined the firm following seven-plus successful years at Compass. Led by Delorine Jackson and Ian Arnett, and including licensed real estate salesperson Bayley Bachiero, the Jackson Arnett Group will strengthen the brokerage's presence across the Rancho Santa Fe and North County Coastal San Diego, California markets. The team brings deep market expertise, an exceptional client-centric approach, and a proven track record of success in the region's most prestigious communities and will be based out of Douglas Elliman's Del Mar office, led by Dan Tomasi, the Executive Manager of Sales for San Diego.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delorine, Ian and Bayley to the Douglas Elliman family," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Their extraordinary track record, deep roots in Rancho Santa Fe and North County San Diego, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of empowering elite agents to deliver unmatched service in California's premier luxury markets."

Led by Delorine and Ian, the Jackson Arnett Group brings together complementary strengths that have made them one of San Diego's most respected luxury teams.

Delorine Jackson is a highly-regarded luxury real estate advisor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose remarkable journey—from being adopted at age eight after growing up in a South Korean orphanage to becoming a leading force in Rancho Santa Fe—fuels her deep commitment to clients and community. A longtime resident of Rancho Santa Fe, she brings over 20-plus years of experience, strategic expertise, and a passion for revitalizing Rancho Santa Fe's downtown village through her commercial property investments.

"After more than two decades building our business in Rancho Santa Fe and North County Coastal San Diego, this move to Douglas Elliman represents the next meaningful chapter for our team and our clients," said Jackson. "Douglas Elliman's unparalleled service, connectivity, and unwavering commitment to luxury excellence will allow us to deliver even greater value, while we continue our deep community work in revitalizing the village and supporting local philanthropy. It's a partnership that aligns perfectly with our vision of creating lasting impact through real estate and beyond."

Ian Arnett, a native of the Greater San Diego region and licensed real estate agent for over 27 years, complements Delorine with his intimate knowledge of local and Southern California market trends, a true passion for home design, and a results-driven approach to luxury real estate. Highly skilled in the acquisition and sale of residential and distinctive properties, Ian excels at providing thoughtful guidance and insightful market assessments. He helps clients maximize value through strategic upgrades, floor-plan enhancements, and cost-effective modifications that increase equity and elevate properties. Clients trust his integrity, constant communication, prompt responsiveness, and ability to skillfully navigate challenges while protecting and achieving optimal outcomes in every transaction.

"Joining Douglas Elliman is a strategic and exciting step forward for our team. As a lifelong San Diegan passionate about this market, I'm thrilled to partner with a brokerage that offers a service-oriented approach to its agents, attention-to-detail, and a true luxury focus," said Arnett. "This move will enhance our ability to maximize opportunities for buyers and sellers — from strategic property enhancements to publicizing high-end transactions — all while maintaining the personal, integrity-driven service our clients have come to expect."

Bayley, a licensed salesperson and Southern California native, adds dynamic energy and specialized focus to the team. With a sharp eye for luxury listings and off-market opportunities, Bayley delivers proactive, integrity-driven service across Rancho Santa Fe and the coastal communities.

After knowing each other in the business for over 20 years, Arnett formally aligned with Jackson two years ago, establishing a strategic relationship that continues to capture business across San Diego and Southern California.

Together, the Jackson Arnett Group has delivered strong results across San Diego County, including over $160 million in closed sales volume in 2025 alone. The team consistently ranks among the top producers locally, including #4 on the San Diego Business Journal's 2025 Residential Real Estate Agents list. With an average home price exceeding $3 million and a core team of three licensed agents, they specialize in high-end residential transactions.

The Jackson Arnett Group boasts significant experience in the region and is poised for a strong spring season, bringing to market $40 million in luxury residential listings across Rancho Santa Fe and North County San Diego. These include premier properties include 5315 La Crescenta in Rancho Santa Fe, a $16,495,000 six-bedroom, eight-bathroom newly redesigned estate on four acres; 6627 Calle Ponte Bella in Rancho Santa Fe, a $6,395,000 five-bedroom, seven-bathroom masterpiece in the highly coveted guard-gated community of The Bridges; and 611 Stratford Court in Del Mar, a $4,175,000 two-bedroom, four-bathroom Del Mar Village residence that captures the essence of coastal living.

"Delorine, Ian and Bayley's unique blend of market mastery, entrepreneurial spirit, and community impact provide unlimited opportunities for buyers and sellers across San Diego's high-end residential sector," said Bill Begert, Chief Operations Officer of Brokerage, Western Region, Douglas Elliman. The addition of the Jackson Arnett Group underscores Elliman's unwavering commitment to supporting top-producing teams."

"Rancho Santa Fe remains one of California's most coveted luxury markets, and Delorine and Ian and Bayley bring unmatched local intelligence, client relationships, and a proven ability to deliver results," added Peter Hernandez, President of Brokerage, California and Nevada Regions, Douglas Elliman.

Together, the Jackson Arnett Group distinguishes themselves through a rare combination of local roots, personal stories of resilience and reinvention, community leadership, hands-on design expertise, and a sharp focus on off-market and luxury lifestyle properties. They will continue to specialize in the region's most coveted luxury enclaves, including Rancho Santa Fe (The Bridges, Covenant, Fairbanks Ranch, Del Mar Country Club, and surrounding gated communities), Del Mar, La Jolla, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley, and Poway.

The Jackson Arnett Group joins a roster of industry heavy hitters who have joined Douglas Elliman in recent months including Caitlin Chagan, President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, New York, Chief Strategy Officer Wendy S. Purvey, Chief Technology Officer Chris Reyes, Chief Marketing Officer Natalie Passerini, growth expert Rich Green, Chief of Staff Areeje Akhtar Oriol, as well as top-ranked agents Heather Domi and Samantha Behringer in New York, Dana Johnson in Houston, Megan Sullivan in Greenwich and Christine Krenos and Joseph Zichelle in California Wine Country.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman