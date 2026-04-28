Lena Johnson Named President of National Brokerage for Douglas Elliman Realty

Luxury brand executive and real estate industry veteran to lead national brokerage operations and accelerate Douglas Elliman's leadership in the high-end market

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the preeminent luxury residential real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced the appointment of Lena Johnson as President of National Brokerage. Based at the firm's New York City headquarters at 575 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, Johnson will lead brokerage operations nationally with a strategic mandate to further strengthen the firm's position in the global luxury real estate market, elevate agent performance, and deliver a distinctly differentiated experience for both agents and clients. She will report directly to Douglas Elliman Inc. President & CEO Michael S. Liebowitz.

"Lena understands the luxury consumer at the highest level and has repeatedly built businesses that attract elite talent and deliver elevated client experiences," said Michael S. Liebowitz. "Douglas Elliman has always stood apart through service, relationships, and excellence. Lena's leadership strengthens that identity and positions us to lead the next era of luxury brokerage."

Johnson joins Douglas Elliman with a career defined by leadership at brands synonymous with luxury, design, and high-touch client service. Her experience spans premier names in real estate, media, and lifestyle, where she has built platforms that resonate with sophisticated consumers and top-performing talent making her uniquely aligned with Douglas Elliman's brand and vision.

"From my earliest conversations with Michael, it was clear we share the same vision for where the luxury market is headed and what agents need to succeed in it," said Johnson. "Douglas Elliman has an extraordinary brand, unmatched heritage, and a powerful opportunity to further define the future of luxury real estate. By investing in our agents and delivering a more elevated, personalized experience, we can continue to be the brokerage of choice for the world's most discerning clients."

Johnson most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, where she led strategic marketing and brand strategy. Prior to that, she was VP of Marketing and Head of Luxury Division at Compass, where she built and led a 150-person in-house marketing and creative services agency. Earlier in her career, Johnson held senior leadership roles at Vogue, overseeing sales and marketing across the Americas, France, and the UK.

Johnson has emphasized accessibility and deep engagement with the firm's agent community as a cornerstone of her leadership approach. Agents across all markets can expect close partnership, active collaboration, and meaningful investment in tools, support, and growth opportunities.

A key component of Johnson's strategy will be leveraging Douglas Elliman's scale and independence to create a differentiated value proposition in a competitive landscape. She sees the firm as uniquely positioned — not as a big-box brokerage, but as a brand with both heritage and agility that can deliver a more tailored and elevated experience than larger, more institutional competitors.

In her role, Johnson will also focus on expanding Douglas Elliman's presence in key luxury growth markets globally, while continuing to strengthen its leadership in its established markets nationwide. Her mandate includes enhancing agent productivity, modernizing brokerage infrastructure, and attracting top-tier talent aligned with the firm's long-term vision. She will work alongside the broader executive leadership team as the company executes on its strategy to accelerate growth and reinforce its position as the preeminent luxury residential real estate brokerage in the United States.

Johnson's appointment underscores Douglas Elliman's continued commitment to innovation, growth, and leadership in the global luxury real estate sector.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman